FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany players cover their mouth ahead in the opening match against Japan

Germany players have taken a unique way to protest against the FIFA sanctions by covering their mouths with their hands in the team photo of their opening World Cup match against Japan.

All the 11 players had their mouths covered with their hands in the team photo, which seems a stand against the ongoing issues between FIFA and Germany.

Germany were one of the teams who were threatened by FIFA to not take a stand against the human rights violations in Qatar. There were warnings of players getting carded to a possible suspension. Earlier, the German FA took FIFA to court over the armband ban as they were not allowed to wear the One Love armband.