FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany star says their exit feels like a horror movie

Germany's World Cup ambitions have taken a premature climax as the 2014 Champions made another early exit on Thursday. They won their match against Costa Rica 4-2, but were eliminated from the tournament after Japan's historic victory over Spain.

It is the second time in a row that the Germans have been ousted from the group stage of the World Cup. And after the match, Germany forward Kai Havertz was distraught. He scored 2 goals in the win over Costa Rica but says their elimination feels like a 'horror movie.'

"When it happens this way, it feels like watching like a horror movie," the Germany forward said.

"We learned during the match that Japan were leading, and then the rankings were displayed in the stadium. We still had a little hope that Spain would score.

"But then we noticed that the Japan match was over."

Havertz lamented their performance against Japan as the reason for their elimination and says that they don't look like a top-notch team anymore.

"When you go out twice in the first round and once in the round of 16, it's extremely bitter. We have to be honest and say that for four years, everything hasn't been going well."

"Now we've been knocked out twice in the group stage. I don't think we're a tournament team anymore," the Chelsea man concluded.

Germany went out of the group stage in the 2018 World Cup as well. At that time they had lost against Mexico and South Korea in the group-stage matches. This time around though, the Germans finished level on points with Spain, but are going out due to an inferior goal difference. Japan, on the other hand, have finished at the top of Group E.