FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany take FIFA to court over armband ban

The Germany Football Association is taking FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the ban on the One Love armband that their captain Manuel Neuer was supposed to wear in the World Cup.

One Love armband was set to be worn by the players as a message of diversity and inclusion in the tournament, but FIFA warned the countries to not wear that as donning those armbands will break tournament rules and can have 'massive consequences.

The players could have been suspended for an indefinite period or get carded for wearing those armbands, as was said by FIFA. Amid this, Germany have told their captain Manuel Neuer to not wear the armband in their group league match against Japan on Wednesday.

The ball is now on the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) court as their decision will determine the next act of the German FA. A special ad hoc division of CAS has been set up for the World Cup which will make decisions within 48 hours of receiving a case.