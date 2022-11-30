FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot: Mbappe, Valencia tied on top for most goals


Advertisement

The Golden Boot is one of the most sought-after awards in every edition of the FIFA World Cup for it is presented to the player with the most goals in the tournament. In the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, players from all 32 participating teams were eyeing this prestigious award.

Since its introduction in 1992, it was known as the Golden Shoe award. However, FIFA rechristened it to its current form in 2010.

However, as we are approaching the end of the group stage in the biggest sporting event in terms of fanfare, engagement and prize money the contenders for the Golden Boot Award are getting filtered out.

How are the winners of the Golden Boot Award decided?

The player with the most goals in the competition bags the award but in case of a tie between multiple players, then the tie is broken by assists.

In case two or more players have the same number of assists as well, then the tie is broken by the lowest number of minutes played.

Other Boot Awards in FIFA WC:

Top scorers at previous FIFA World Cup editions are also recognised as Golden Boot winners. The second-highest scorer at each FIFA WC wins the Silver Boot while the third-highest scorer walks away with the Bronze Boot.

Advertisement

Who is the first Golden Boot Winner?

Argentina's Guillermo Stabile is the first FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner for top scoring at the 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay, the inaugural edition, with eight goals.

Multiple winners until 1994

Until 1994, the Golden Boot award could be shared between multiple top scorers as the rule simply implied that the top goal scorer in the tournament will be awarded. The first instance the Golden Boot was shared among players was in the 1962 edition held in Chile. Six players - Hungary's Florian Albert, Soviet Union's Valentin Ivanov, Brazil's Garrincha and Vava, Yugoslavia's Drazan Jerkovic and the host nation's Leonel Sanchez - finished as joint top-scorers with four goals each.

FIFA in the 1994 edition, introduced a tie-breaker system to pick out a definitive winner. The tie-breaker system stated that if two or more players ended with the same number of goals, the player with the most non-penalty goals scored wins the Golden Boot. If players were still tied, the one with more assists wins the award.

However, Russia's Oleg Salenko and Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov still managed to share the Golden Boot in 1994 as both finished with six goals and one assist.

Salenko, to date, remains the only FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner whose team was eliminated in the group stages in the year that saw him win the prestigious award. He scored five goals against Cameroon and still stands as the record for the most goals scored by any player in a single FIFA World Cup match.

In the 1958 FIFA WC held in Sweden, Just Fontaine of France won the Golden Boot for scoring 13 goals. It remains the most goals scored by a player in a single FIFA World Cup edition.

No player in football history has ever won the Golden Boot twice.

Winners of FIFA WC Golden Boot 1930-2018:

NumberFIFA World Cup EditionTop Goalscorer (Country)Goals Scored
1Uruguay 1930Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)8
2Italy 1934Oldrich Nejedly (Czech Republic)5
3France 1938Leonidas (Brazil)7
4Brazil 1950Ademir (Brazil)8
5Switzerland 1954Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)11
6Sweden 1958Just Fontaine (France)13
7Chile 1962Florian Albert (Hungary) Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union) Garrincha (Brazil) Vava (Brazil) Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia) Leonel Sanchez (Chile)4
8England 1966Eusebio (Portugal)9
9Mexico 1970Gerd Muller (Germany)10
10West Germany 1974Grzegorz Lato (Poland)7
11Argentina 1978Mario Kempes (Argentina)6
12Spain 1982Paolo Rossi (Italy)6
13Mexico 1986Gary Lineker (England)6
14Italy 1990Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)6
15USA 1994Oleg Salenko (Russia) Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)6
16France 1998Davor Suker (Croatia)6
17South Korea/Japan 2002Ronaldo (Brazil)8
18Germany 2006Miroslav Klose (Germany)5
19South Africa 2010Thomas Muller (Germany)5
20Brazil 2014James Rodríguez (Colombia)6
21Russia 2018Harry Kane (England)6

Golden Boot Frontrunners in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar:

S.NoPlayer Country Goals ScoredAssists
1.Kylian Mbabbe France31
2.Cody Gapko Netherlands30
3.Marcus RashfordEngland30
4.Enner ValenciaEcuador30
5.Bruno FernandesPortugal20
6.Cho GuesungKorea Republic20
7.Olivier GiroudFrance20
8.Andrej KramaricCroatia20
9.Mohammed KudusGhana20
10.Lionel MessiArgentina20
11.Alvaro MorataSpain20
12.RicharlisonBrazil20
13.Bukayo SakaEngland20
14.Mehdi TaremiIran20
15.Ferran TorresSpain20

More FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 News arrow_forward

Read More About: fifa world cup 2022 qatar 2022 fifa world cup kylian mbappe
Published On November 30, 2022

English Summary

The Golden Boot is one of the most sought-after awards in every edition of the FIFA World Cup for it is presented to the player with the most goals in the tournament. In the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, players from all 32 participating teams were eyeing this prestigious award. Let's check out the Golden Boot Frontrunners in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Read more...