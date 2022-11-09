Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group E preview

Kolkata, November 9: There is plenty of excitement as we are nearing the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022.

In this article, we take a look at Group E, which has the potential to become the group of death.

The group comprises former world champions Spain and Germany along with Japan and Costa Rica who have what it takes to make things interesting.

Here, let us take a deeper look at the Group E.

Spain

Ranked 7th by FIFA right now, Spain will keen to impress in the World cup. They experienced a decline following their European Championship triumph in 2012 but things seem to be improving of late. With a master tactician like tactician Luis Enrique at the helm, they can potentially go a long way in the World Cup this time out.

Germany

Like Spain, Germany also experienced a dip following their World Cup triumph in 2014. While they were expected to dominate the game for several years after their fourth World Cup success, they failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the 2018 World Cup and also went out of Euro 2020 in the last-16. Hansi Flick's side are 11th as per FIFA rankings right now and could thrive under lesser expectations.

Japan

Japan are ranked 24th as per the latest FIFA rankings and could prove to be a surprise package in the World Cup. They have had plenty of learning experience in the last few World Cups but need to show more grit in they have to qualify for the knockout stages from such a tough group.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica surprised the world in 2014 when they punched above their weights to reach the quarterfinals in FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil. Luis Fernando Suarez has one of the oldest squads at his disposal but with their experience, they can prove to be a menace once again.

Fixtures

Wednesday, November 23

Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm)

Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm)

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 1pm)

Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Thursday, December 1

Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, 10pm).