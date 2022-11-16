FIFA World Cup 2022: Group predictions and group-wise fixtures with kick off time in IST of Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off this weekend with host Qatar taking on Ecuador in the tournament curtain-raiser at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor on Sunday (November 20).

As hosts Qatar are in Group A along with three-time runners up Netherlands, AFCON 2022 winners Senegal and Ecuador, while Group B sees former champions England drawn alongside USA, Iran and Wales.

Two-time champions Argentina are in Group C along with Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, while defending champions France have been drawn with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Group E consists of two recent former champions Spain and Germany alongside Japan and Costa Rica, while Belgium, Canada, Morocco and last edition's runners up Croatia make up Group F.

Record five-time champions Brazil are in Group G with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, while the final group - Group H - consists of Portugal, Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay.

South American giants Brazil and Argentina alongside France head into the tournament as favourites, while England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Uruguay and Belgium also are expected to put up a serious challenge.

The Group winners and runners up after the single round robin matches (each team faces three other teams of their respective groups) progress to the knock out rounds. The group stage starts on November 20 and concludes on December 2.

The first knock out round, the round of 16s, is scheduled to be held from December 3 to December 6. The eight round of 16 fixtures will be as follows:

• Group A winner vs Group B runner up

• Group B winner vs Group A runner up

• Group C winner vs Group D runner up

• Group D winner vs Group C runner up

• Group E winner vs Group F runner up

• Group F winner vs Group E runner up

• Group G winner vs Group H runner up

• Group H winner vs Group G runner up

Now, here is a look at the Group-wise fixtures and the teams possibly progressing to the knock outs: