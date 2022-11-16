FIFA World Cup 2022: Group predictions and group-wise fixtures with kick off time in IST of Qatar 2022


The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off this weekend with host Qatar taking on Ecuador in the tournament curtain-raiser at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor on Sunday (November 20).

As hosts Qatar are in Group A along with three-time runners up Netherlands, AFCON 2022 winners Senegal and Ecuador, while Group B sees former champions England drawn alongside USA, Iran and Wales.

Two-time champions Argentina are in Group C along with Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, while defending champions France have been drawn with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Group E consists of two recent former champions Spain and Germany alongside Japan and Costa Rica, while Belgium, Canada, Morocco and last edition's runners up Croatia make up Group F.

Record five-time champions Brazil are in Group G with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, while the final group - Group H - consists of Portugal, Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay.

South American giants Brazil and Argentina alongside France head into the tournament as favourites, while England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Uruguay and Belgium also are expected to put up a serious challenge.

The Group winners and runners up after the single round robin matches (each team faces three other teams of their respective groups) progress to the knock out rounds. The group stage starts on November 20 and concludes on December 2.

FIFA World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Placed Teams of Every Edition Since 1930

The first knock out round, the round of 16s, is scheduled to be held from December 3 to December 6. The eight round of 16 fixtures will be as follows:

• Group A winner vs Group B runner up

• Group B winner vs Group A runner up

• Group C winner vs Group D runner up

• Group D winner vs Group C runner up

• Group E winner vs Group F runner up

• Group F winner vs Group E runner up

• Group G winner vs Group H runner up

• Group H winner vs Group G runner up

Now, here is a look at the Group-wise fixtures and the teams possibly progressing to the knock outs:

Qatar 2022 - Group A
DateDayFixtureTime in IST
November 20SundayQatar vs Ecuador9:30 PM
November 21MondaySenegal vs Netherlands9:30 PM
November 25FridayQatar vs Senegal6:30 PM
November 25FridayNetherlands vs Ecuador9:30 PM
November 29TuesdayEcuador vs Senegal8:30 PM
November 29TuesdayNetherlands vs Qatar8:30 PM

Prediction: Netherlands start favourites to win the group and could be joined in the knock out rounds by Senegal, but the two may face a serious threat from Ecuador for a spot. Qatar as host nation could also spring in a surprise. Winner: Netherlands, Runner Up: Senegal.

Qatar 2022 - Group B
DateDayFixtureTime in IST
November 21MondayEngland vs Iran6:30 PM
November 22TuesdayUSA vs Wales12:30 AM
November 25FridayWales vs Iran3:30 PM
November 26SaturdayEngland vs USA12:30 AM
November 30WednesdayIran vs USA12:30 AM
November 30WednesdayWales vs England12:30 AM

Prediction: England start clear favourites to win the group and could be joined in the knock out rounds by USA, who will face a serious challenge from Iran and Wales. Winner: England, Runner Up: USA.

Qatar 2022 - Group C
DateDayFixtureTime in IST
November 22TuesdayArgentina vs Saudi Arabia3:30 PM
November 22TuesdayMexico vs Poland9:30 PM
November 26SaturdayPoland vs Saudi Arabia6:30 PM
November 27SundayArgentina vs Mexico12:30 AM
December 1ThursdaySaudi Arabia vs Mexico12:30 AM
December 1ThursdayPoland vs Argentina12:30 AM

Prediction: Argentina start favourites to win the group, but face a threat for the spot from Poland and Mexico, who will also can't be written off in making the knock out rounds. With matches played in familiar conditions, Saudi Arabia also could cause an upset. Winner: Argentina, Runner Up: Poland.

Qatar 2022 - Group D
DateDayFixtureTime in IST
November 22TuesdayDenmark vs Tunisia6:30 PM
November 23WednesdayFrance vs Australia12:30 AM
November 26SaturdayTunisia vs Australia3:30 PM
November 26SaturdayFrance vs Denmark9:30 PM
November 30WednesdayTunisia vs France8:30 PM
November 30WednesdayAustralia vs Denmark8:30 PM

Prediction: France start favourites to win the group and could be joined by Denmark in making the knock out rounds. But Australia and Tunisia are also capable of causing an upset to change the order of the group table. Winner: France, Runner Up: Denmark.

Qatar 2022 - Group E
DateDayFixtureTime in IST
November 23WednesdayGermany vs Japan6:30 PM
November 23WednesdaySpain vs Costa Rica9:30 PM
November 27SundayJapan vs Costa Rica3:30 PM
November 28MondaySpain vs Germany12:30 AM
December 2FridayJapan vs Spain12:30 AM
December 2FridayCosta Rica vs Germany12:30 AM

Prediction: Germany and Spain both start favourites to win the group, but both Japan and Costa Rica are capable of causing an upset. Winner: Germany, Runner Up: Spain.

Qatar 2022 - Group F
DateDayFixtureTime in IST
November 23WednesdayMorocco vs Croatia3:30 PM
November 24ThursdayBelgium vs Canada12:30 AM
November 27SundayBelgium vs Morocco6:30 PM
November 27SundayCroatia vs Canada9:30 PM
December 1ThursdayCroatia vs Belgium8:30 PM
December 1ThursdayCanada vs Morocco8:30 PM

Prediction: A tough group to call, but Belgium may edge out Croatia and Canada to win the groups with latter two fighting it out for the runner up spot. Morocco could also surprise many and open up the possible group of the death. Winner: Belgium, Runner Up: Canada.

Qatar 2022 - Group G
DateDayFixtureTime in IST
November 24ThursdaySwitzerland vs Cameroon3:30 PM
November 25FridayBrazil vs Serbia12:30 AM
November 28MondayCameroon vs Serbia3:30 PM
November 28MondayBrazil vs Switzerland9:30 PM
December 3SaturdaySerbia vs Switzerland12:30 AM
December 3SaturdayBrazil vs Cameroon12:30 AM

Prediction: Pre-tournament favourites Brazil are expected to win the group with all three of Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon closely fighting for the runner up spot. Winner: Brazil, Runner Up: Serbia.

Qatar 2022 - Group H
DateDayFixtureTime in IST
November 24ThursdayUruguay vs South Korea6:30 PM
November 24ThursdayPortugal vs Ghana9:30 PM
November 28MondaySouth Korea vs Ghana6:30 PM
November 28TuesdayPortugal vs Uruguay12:30 AM
December 2FridaySouth Korea vs Portugal8:30 PM
December 2FridayGhana vs Uruguay8:30 PM

Prediction:Portugal and Uruguay will be challenged for a spot by South Korea, while Ghana too can spring a surprise in the tough group.Winner:Uruguay,Runner Up:Portugal

Published On November 16, 2022

