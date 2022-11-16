FIFA World Cup 2022: Group predictions and group-wise fixtures with kick off time in IST of Qatar 2022
The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off this weekend with host Qatar taking on Ecuador in the tournament curtain-raiser at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor on Sunday (November 20).
As hosts Qatar are in Group A along with three-time runners up Netherlands, AFCON 2022 winners Senegal and Ecuador, while Group B sees former champions England drawn alongside USA, Iran and Wales.
Two-time champions Argentina are in Group C along with Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, while defending champions France have been drawn with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.
Group E consists of two recent former champions Spain and Germany alongside Japan and Costa Rica, while Belgium, Canada, Morocco and last edition's runners up Croatia make up Group F.
Record five-time champions Brazil are in Group G with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, while the final group - Group H - consists of Portugal, Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay.
South American giants Brazil and Argentina alongside France head into the tournament as favourites, while England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Uruguay and Belgium also are expected to put up a serious challenge.
The Group winners and runners up after the single round robin matches (each team faces three other teams of their respective groups) progress to the knock out rounds. The group stage starts on November 20 and concludes on December 2.
The first knock out round, the round of 16s, is scheduled to be held from December 3 to December 6. The eight round of 16 fixtures will be as follows:
• Group A winner vs Group B runner up
• Group B winner vs Group A runner up
• Group C winner vs Group D runner up
• Group D winner vs Group C runner up
• Group E winner vs Group F runner up
• Group F winner vs Group E runner up
• Group G winner vs Group H runner up
• Group H winner vs Group G runner up
Now, here is a look at the Group-wise fixtures and the teams possibly progressing to the knock outs:
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|November 20
|Sunday
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|9:30 PM
|November 21
|Monday
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|9:30 PM
|November 25
|Friday
|Qatar vs Senegal
|6:30 PM
|November 25
|Friday
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|9:30 PM
|November 29
|Tuesday
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|8:30 PM
|November 29
|Tuesday
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|8:30 PM
Prediction: Netherlands start favourites to win the group and could be joined in the knock out rounds by Senegal, but the two may face a serious threat from Ecuador for a spot. Qatar as host nation could also spring in a surprise. Winner: Netherlands, Runner Up: Senegal.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|November 21
|Monday
|England vs Iran
|6:30 PM
|November 22
|Tuesday
|USA vs Wales
|12:30 AM
|November 25
|Friday
|Wales vs Iran
|3:30 PM
|November 26
|Saturday
|England vs USA
|12:30 AM
|November 30
|Wednesday
|Iran vs USA
|12:30 AM
|November 30
|Wednesday
|Wales vs England
|12:30 AM
Prediction: England start clear favourites to win the group and could be joined in the knock out rounds by USA, who will face a serious challenge from Iran and Wales. Winner: England, Runner Up: USA.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|November 22
|Tuesday
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|3:30 PM
|November 22
|Tuesday
|Mexico vs Poland
|9:30 PM
|November 26
|Saturday
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|6:30 PM
|November 27
|Sunday
|Argentina vs Mexico
|12:30 AM
|December 1
|Thursday
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|12:30 AM
|December 1
|Thursday
|Poland vs Argentina
|12:30 AM
Prediction: Argentina start favourites to win the group, but face a threat for the spot from Poland and Mexico, who will also can't be written off in making the knock out rounds. With matches played in familiar conditions, Saudi Arabia also could cause an upset. Winner: Argentina, Runner Up: Poland.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|November 22
|Tuesday
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|6:30 PM
|November 23
|Wednesday
|France vs Australia
|12:30 AM
|November 26
|Saturday
|Tunisia vs Australia
|3:30 PM
|November 26
|Saturday
|France vs Denmark
|9:30 PM
|November 30
|Wednesday
|Tunisia vs France
|8:30 PM
|November 30
|Wednesday
|Australia vs Denmark
|8:30 PM
Prediction: France start favourites to win the group and could be joined by Denmark in making the knock out rounds. But Australia and Tunisia are also capable of causing an upset to change the order of the group table. Winner: France, Runner Up: Denmark.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|November 23
|Wednesday
|Germany vs Japan
|6:30 PM
|November 23
|Wednesday
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|9:30 PM
|November 27
|Sunday
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|3:30 PM
|November 28
|Monday
|Spain vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|December 2
|Friday
|Japan vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|December 2
|Friday
|Costa Rica vs Germany
|12:30 AM
Prediction: Germany and Spain both start favourites to win the group, but both Japan and Costa Rica are capable of causing an upset. Winner: Germany, Runner Up: Spain.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|November 23
|Wednesday
|Morocco vs Croatia
|3:30 PM
|November 24
|Thursday
|Belgium vs Canada
|12:30 AM
|November 27
|Sunday
|Belgium vs Morocco
|6:30 PM
|November 27
|Sunday
|Croatia vs Canada
|9:30 PM
|December 1
|Thursday
|Croatia vs Belgium
|8:30 PM
|December 1
|Thursday
|Canada vs Morocco
|8:30 PM
Prediction: A tough group to call, but Belgium may edge out Croatia and Canada to win the groups with latter two fighting it out for the runner up spot. Morocco could also surprise many and open up the possible group of the death. Winner: Belgium, Runner Up: Canada.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|November 24
|Thursday
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|3:30 PM
|November 25
|Friday
|Brazil vs Serbia
|12:30 AM
|November 28
|Monday
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|3:30 PM
|November 28
|Monday
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|9:30 PM
|December 3
|Saturday
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|12:30 AM
|December 3
|Saturday
|Brazil vs Cameroon
|12:30 AM
Prediction: Pre-tournament favourites Brazil are expected to win the group with all three of Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon closely fighting for the runner up spot. Winner: Brazil, Runner Up: Serbia.
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|November 24
|Thursday
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|6:30 PM
|November 24
|Thursday
|Portugal vs Ghana
|9:30 PM
|November 28
|Monday
|South Korea vs Ghana
|6:30 PM
|November 28
|Tuesday
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|12:30 AM
|December 2
|Friday
|South Korea vs Portugal
|8:30 PM
|December 2
|Friday
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|8:30 PM
Prediction:Portugal and Uruguay will be challenged for a spot by South Korea, while Ghana too can spring a surprise in the tough group.Winner:Uruguay,Runner Up:Portugal