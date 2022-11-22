FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane is the best striker England have had, claims Wayne Rooney

Mumbai, Nov 22: Legendary English footballer Wayne Rooney described Harry Kane as a team player and as the best striker, England have ever had. Kane is looking to break Rooney's record for most goals for England in the FIFA World Cup and the English football legend believes the landmark of being the top-scorer for the country will definitely be on the back of his mind.

During the show on Sports18 and JioCinema, the former Premier League legend claimed England have had a long history of big strikers but Kane surpasses them all with his performance.

Speaking during the VISA Match Centre on Viacom18 Sports' FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation, Rooney said, "For me, he is the best striker that England have had and I know it is a big statement. We have got some great strikers when we go back to the likes of Jimmy Greaves, Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, Michael Owen etc. But he has got a bit of everyone. He can play as a number 9, he can drop in, he can create goals, create great passes but still manage to score a lot of goals."

Rooney also spoke about Kane approaching the record of being England's all-time top scorer surpassing him, and said, " I am sure the record will be at the back of his mind but I know him and I have played with him, he is team player. He would want nothing else but to win the trophy for England."

England on Monday (November 21) started their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in a dominating fashion with an emphatic 6-2 win over Iran. Bukayo Saka scored twice, while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish netted one goal each as England had a goal fest.

After his team's clinical show in their tournament opener, the Three Lions captain said in a video posted on Twitter, "Obviously, [it was a] really good start to the World Cup campaign."

"Full credit to the boys. It's never easy getting off to a winning start at a major tournament, and to score six goals shows we're in a really good place. "There's still a lot of work to do. Of course, we know that there's a long way to go. But overall, [it was] really pleasing.

"Congrats to Jude for his first England goal, no better place to do it. Bukayo [was] on fire with two great finishes. "Everyone out there today did their country proud. We move onto the next one now. Let's keep it going for the next game."