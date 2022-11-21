FIFA World Cup 2022: How the big teams have fared against current opponents in previous World Cups

As the World Cup is underway, we are about to see some mouthwatering clashes in the upcoming weeks. With 32 teams slotted into eight groups, there will be three group matches for each country in the first round of the tournament.

Many of the nations that will face their upcoming opponents have already faced the same country in the previous editions of the World Cup. Today we shall take a look at the head-to-head record of seven teams in the tournament with their group-stage opponents.

Argentina

Group: C

Opponents: Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Argentina has never played Saudi Arabia in a World Cup.

Argentina has played with Poland twice in the World Cup. They lost the 1st round match against the Polish side in 1974 but won 2-0 in 1978.

Argentina has faced Mexico thrice in the World Cup and has won all three times. Mexico was ousted from the tournament at the Round of 16 twice by Argentina, most recently in 2006 and 2010.