FIFA World Cup 2022: How Fans in India Celebrated Messi and Argentina Triumph

Bengaluru, December 19: Several Argentina fans across India came out to the streets and erupted in joy after Lionel Messi's side registered a penalty shootout win over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday (December 18) night.

Indian fans from the football-loving states of Kolkata, Kerala and Goa celebrated Argentina's third World Cup triumph with firecrackers and chants late into the night.

Screams of joy, bursting of firecrackers, shouts of 'Messi', blowing of trumpets and horns were how thousands of Malayalees across Kerala.

"We said we (Argentina) will win. Argentina created history. Messi ki jai," jubilant fans were shown shouting in various TV channels. Some others said, "Neymar came, Ronaldo came, but it was Messi who walked away with the cup."

There were celebrations on the streets of several towns, cities and villages of the southern state as the South American team defeated France in the penalty shootout after 120 minutes of gameplay resulted in a 3-3 scorecard.

"Vamos," fans, donning the Argentina jersey, were seen shouting as they jumped up and down and danced around with each other unable to contain their joy.

Advertisement

Be it the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram or the port city of Kochi or Malappuram in the north of Kerala, similar celebrations by fans of the South American team and Lionel Messi could be seen.

Old and young, small children and women, soccer fans were out celebrating Argentina's win by dancing on the streets, blowing loud horns and bursting firecrackers.

Some were too excited to even answer reporters' queries on how they were feeling and just responded with screams and incoherent shouts.

Several Argentina supporters came out on streets in the football crazy state of Goa and erupted in joy after the South American country won the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

In Goa, make-shift mini projectors were put up at a number of places for people to watch the World Cup final. After the match ended, a number of supporters of the Argentina national team were seen celebrating on streets in Goa during the night.

Politicians including Goa's former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai and Congress MLA Altone D'Costa were seen supporting Argentina as they watched the final along with their fans wearing the jersey of their favourite team.

After the match, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Congratulations Argentina! Goan football fans witnessed one of the most thrilling #FIFAWorldCup Final!"

Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade also took to Twitter to congratulate the winning team.

BJP MLA Dr Deviya Rane in a tweet said, "What a spectacular win by #Argentina well played and well deserved! Truly the greatest of all times!"

Meanwhile, supporters of Argentina in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal also erupted in joy as the South American country emerged the FIFA World Cup champions in a cliffhanger on Sunday.

Jubilant supporters burst crackers and made rounds of their localities in their favourite team's blue and white colours with Argentina's national flag fluttering from their hands.

The Argentina supporters, some in tears after their favourite team won the World Cup final, were seen hugging each other and distributing sweets.

After watching the historic match together in community halls and clubs where large screens were put up, the supporters erupted in ecstasy.

Several areas of Kolkata and other parts of Bengal were awash in blue and white flags as the South American nation won the cliffhanger in a tie-breaker.

Kolkata had, in 2008, hosted Diego Armando Maradona, and has huge fan following of Argentina and their icon Lionel Messi. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim a third World Cup title.

Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared, helped the South American country become the world champions in 1986.

Messi achieved what Maradona did thirty-six years ago. Some of the ecstatic supporters at local clubs and community halls in housing colonies said they would party the whole night to celebrate the victory of Argentina over the European country.

"I only wish Maradona was alive to see this wonderful victory," said Sujan Dutta, one of the numerous Argentina fans in the metropolis.

The same reaction of fans were seen at screenings in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities of the country as Argentina ended their 36-year wait to lift the World Cup.

(With PTI inputs)