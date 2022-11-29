FIFA World Cup 2022: How to watch final round of Group Stage fixtures in India


Poland will hope to win their group and send Argentina packing home

The final round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage starts Tuesday (November 29) with Group A and Group B matches. The remainder of the group stage will be played this week with the final set of fixtures to be played on Friday (December 2).

Only three teams - France, Brazil and Portugal have booked a spot for the knockout round, but all groups are yet find a winner and runner up. So, we have some interesting matches on the card as Qatar 2022 reaches business end with 16 teams set to head home.

Group A final round of fixtures will see - Senegal face Ecuador and, hosts Qatar meet Netherlands, while Group B will see England take on Wales and, Iran face USA.

Group C will feature Argentina taking on Poland in a potential clash to find the group winner, and Mexico face Saudi Arabia. Group D will see France face Tunisia, and Australia meet Denmark.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Broadcasters List, TV Channel in India, Kick Off Times, Live Streaming Info of Qatar 2022

Spain faces Japan, and Germany meets Costa Rica in a must win clash in Group E, while Belgium clash with Croatia, and Canada face Morocco in Group F.

In the final two groups, Brazil meets Cameroon, and Serbia face Switzerland in a crucial tie of Group G, while Portugal take on South Korea, and Ghana meet Uruguay.

Here is a look at the final set of FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage fixtures with kick off times in IST and how to watch the matches in India with games kicking off simultaneously:

DateDayFixtureGroupTime in ISTChannel
November 29TuesdayEcuador vs SenegalA8:30 PMSports 18-1 SD
November 29TuesdayNetherlands vs QatarA8:30 PMSports 18-1 HD
November 30WednesdayEngland vs WalesB12:30 AMSports 18-1 SD
November 30WednesdayIran vs USAB12:30 AMSports 18-1 HD
November 30WednesdayTunisia vs FranceD8:30 PMSports 18-1 SD
November 30WednesdayAustralia vs DenmarkD8:30 PMSports 18-1 HD
December 1ThursdayPoland vs ArgentinaC12:30 AMSports 18-1 SD
December 1ThursdaySaudi Arabia vs MexicoC12:30 AMSports 18-1 HD
December 1ThursdayCroatia vs BelgiumF8:30 PMSports 18-1 SD
December 1ThursdayCanada vs MoroccoF8:30 PMSports 18-1 HD
December 2FridayJapan vs SpainE12:30 AMSports 18-1 SD
December 2FridayGermany vs Costa RicaE12:30 AMSports 18-1 HD
December 2FridayPortugal vs South KoreaH8:30 PMSports 18-1 SD
December 2FridayUruguay vs GhanaH8:30 PMSports 18-1 HD
December 3SaturdayBrazil vs CameroonG12:30 AMSports 18-1 SD
December 3SaturdaySerbia vs SwitzerlandG12:30 AMSports 18-1 HD

Apart from the telecast on Sports 18-1 SD & HD channels, the matches will be available for free live streaming on Jio Cinema app and website. Plus the matches will also be shown on Sports 18 Khel SD & HD channels as well as MTV SD & HD channels.

Published On November 29, 2022

