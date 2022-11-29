FIFA World Cup 2022: How to watch final round of Group Stage fixtures in India

The final round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage starts Tuesday (November 29) with Group A and Group B matches. The remainder of the group stage will be played this week with the final set of fixtures to be played on Friday (December 2).

Only three teams - France, Brazil and Portugal have booked a spot for the knockout round, but all groups are yet find a winner and runner up. So, we have some interesting matches on the card as Qatar 2022 reaches business end with 16 teams set to head home.

Group A final round of fixtures will see - Senegal face Ecuador and, hosts Qatar meet Netherlands, while Group B will see England take on Wales and, Iran face USA.

Group C will feature Argentina taking on Poland in a potential clash to find the group winner, and Mexico face Saudi Arabia. Group D will see France face Tunisia, and Australia meet Denmark.

Spain faces Japan, and Germany meets Costa Rica in a must win clash in Group E, while Belgium clash with Croatia, and Canada face Morocco in Group F.

In the final two groups, Brazil meets Cameroon, and Serbia face Switzerland in a crucial tie of Group G, while Portugal take on South Korea, and Ghana meet Uruguay.

Here is a look at the final set of FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage fixtures with kick off times in IST and how to watch the matches in India with games kicking off simultaneously:

Date Day Fixture Group Time in IST Channel November 29 Tuesday Ecuador vs Senegal A 8:30 PM Sports 18-1 SD November 29 Tuesday Netherlands vs Qatar A 8:30 PM Sports 18-1 HD November 30 Wednesday England vs Wales B 12:30 AM Sports 18-1 SD November 30 Wednesday Iran vs USA B 12:30 AM Sports 18-1 HD November 30 Wednesday Tunisia vs France D 8:30 PM Sports 18-1 SD November 30 Wednesday Australia vs Denmark D 8:30 PM Sports 18-1 HD December 1 Thursday Poland vs Argentina C 12:30 AM Sports 18-1 SD December 1 Thursday Saudi Arabia vs Mexico C 12:30 AM Sports 18-1 HD December 1 Thursday Croatia vs Belgium F 8:30 PM Sports 18-1 SD December 1 Thursday Canada vs Morocco F 8:30 PM Sports 18-1 HD December 2 Friday Japan vs Spain E 12:30 AM Sports 18-1 SD December 2 Friday Germany vs Costa Rica E 12:30 AM Sports 18-1 HD December 2 Friday Portugal vs South Korea H 8:30 PM Sports 18-1 SD December 2 Friday Uruguay vs Ghana H 8:30 PM Sports 18-1 HD December 3 Saturday Brazil vs Cameroon G 12:30 AM Sports 18-1 SD December 3 Saturday Serbia vs Switzerland G 12:30 AM Sports 18-1 HD

Apart from the telecast on Sports 18-1 SD & HD channels, the matches will be available for free live streaming on Jio Cinema app and website. Plus the matches will also be shown on Sports 18 Khel SD & HD channels as well as MTV SD & HD channels.