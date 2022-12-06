FIFA World Cup 2022: I didnt like Ronaldos reaction, says Portugal coach Fernando Santos

Portugal manager Fernando Santos says he saw the images of Cristiano Ronaldo after the player was substituted in their match against South Korea. Ronaldo was taken off in the match and the player was subsequently seen angry as he walked towards the touchline.

Portuguese media claimed the player was angry and abused the Portugal manager Fernando Santos, but the player denied it. Ronaldo said it was rather directed to a South Korean player and confirmed he had no issue with the manager.

"What happened was before my substitution, the South Korea player told me to get off quickly," Ronaldo said after the match.

"I told him to shut up as he doesn't have that authority. There was no disagreement [with the coach]."

Earlier, coach Fernando Santos also confirmed that Ronaldo's sworn words were directed at the Korean player Cho Gue-Sung, but he has now criticised Ronaldo's reaction.