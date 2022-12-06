FIFA World Cup 2022: I didnt like Ronaldos reaction, says Portugal coach Fernando Santos
Portugal manager Fernando Santos says he saw the images of Cristiano Ronaldo after the player was substituted in their match against South Korea. Ronaldo was taken off in the match and the player was subsequently seen angry as he walked towards the touchline.
Portuguese media claimed the player was angry and abused the Portugal manager Fernando Santos, but the player denied it. Ronaldo said it was rather directed to a South Korean player and confirmed he had no issue with the manager.
"What happened was before my substitution, the South Korea player told me to get off quickly," Ronaldo said after the match.
"I told him to shut up as he doesn't have that authority. There was no disagreement [with the coach]."
Earlier, coach Fernando Santos also confirmed that Ronaldo's sworn words were directed at the Korean player Cho Gue-Sung, but he has now criticised Ronaldo's reaction.
The Portugal manager said he didn't enjoy the reaction of the 37-year-old after he was substituted. "Have I seen the images when Ronaldo was subbed? Yes. Did I not like what I saw? No, I didn't like it one bit," Santos said on Monday. But he also confirmed that he sorted things out in the dressing room and all are focused now on their round of 16 clash against Switzerland. He was asked about Ronaldo's selection chances in the next match, and Santos replied, "I only give the team in the stadium, in the locker room, it has always been like this." Ronaldo's attitude issue recently got him out of Manchester United. The former United player openly criticised Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag in an interview, while being still at the club. That ultimately led to his departure from the English club. Erik ten Hag also suspended Ronaldo for one match this season after he disagreed to come on as a substitute in the previous Premier League match against Spurs, and then stormed off to the tunnel before the match was over. It doesn't look like Santos will be going that far, as Portugal will need their talisman against the swashbuckling Swiss.
