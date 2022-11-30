FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran vs USA: USA to the knockouts after 1-0 win

A solitary Christian Pulisic goal in the first half was enough to take the USA through to the knockouts as they beat Iran 1-0 in their group-stage match.

Iran tried their best but the Asian side have crashed out of the World Cup.

As it happened:

Iran and the USA were fighting for a passage to the knockout stages and only a win would have guaranteed that to the USA. They started with more purpose in the game and had some early shots. The USA dominated the ball and was more on attack and the Asian team sat with a compact shape of their own. USA had a big chance in the 28th minute to open the scoring, but Timothy Weah's header went straight to the Iran custodian.

USA got the reward of their pressure as they scored in the 38th minute through Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea forward pounced on a headed pass from Sergino Dest to give the USA a massive lead. At the break, it was the Americans with their noses in front thanks to a slender lead.

Iran came out with intent after the break. Substitute Saman Ghoddos had a chance to level things up but his header was off target. Iran tried to restore the parity as a draw would have taken them through, but the USA defense dug deep and created chances of their own. In the end, USA held on and won the match to advance to the next stage.

