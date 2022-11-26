FIFA World Cup 2022: Is criticism against Qatar justified?

Bengaluru/Doha, November 26: We are almost into a week since the Qatar 2022 -- the first FIFA World Cup -- to be held in the Middle East and entire Arab region kicked off-- yet there is no let up in the continuing innuendo and cynicism of the Western world towards the conduct of the tournament.

Now with the host nation earning the dubious distinction of of being first FIFA World Cup host to lose two matches in a single group round and making an early exit, the criticism will escalate in the coming days.

While the pre-event negativity campaign surrounded around the human rights violations, OneLove armband row and later the liquor ban at stadiums, the build-up to the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador featured an allegation that the host nation had bribed some of the players from the opposition camp to allegedly lose the lung opener.

Fans and aficioanados alike have been thinking why Qatar is being so harshly criticised, suggesting it has less to do with political issues and more to do with racism, Orientalism, even Islamophobia.

Of course, there are many things about Qatar that deserve to be criticised and put under the spotlight, said Khaled Al Hroub, a professor in Qatar, while wiriting on the UK-based website, Middle East Eye.

The plight of migrant workers has been highlighted time and again and part of the criticism is fair and the media has played a pro-active role in bringing it to the limelight and the country's rulers have made it a point to address it, especially after Qatar won the rights to host the quadrennial extravaganza in 2010.

But there is a huge difference in criticising a country for specific wrongdoings and using disparaging cultural statements and stereotypes that tap into embedded racism," he added.

This brings us back to the basic question. Is the criticism against Qatar fair? Is it not a smear campaign?

Columnists in Arabic-language media asked why there was far less intense criticism leveled at Russia, host of the last FIFA World Cup.

They also suggested it was hypocritical of European countries to criticise Qatar when they have yet to properly reckon with their own colonial histories in the Middle East and Africa and how they deal with migration.

Being someone, who has lived in the Middle East for almost a decade, I can say with authoriry that part of it has got to do with the sour-grapes syndrome.

With England losing to Russia in the bidding war for 2018 World Cup and USA losing to Qatar for the 2022 edition, it is a well-known fact that both these so-called superpowers have yet not been able to digest the 'defeat'.

Europe thinks problems of the continent means it is the same with the whole world.

But when it happens in some other part of the world, they distance themselves from it.

They should first shed this imperialist mindset first and try to enjoy the action that is happening on the pitch right now, rather than pointing fingers at one of the best World Cups organised in recent times. Yella Qatar!