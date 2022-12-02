FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan coach gets his redemption after 29 years

There is a saying that man proposes but god disposes. Well, there is another saying as deja vu. While Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu felt the wrath of the first one in 1993, he escaped the deja vu in 2022. And at the extreme end of this 29 years gap, you can see the contrasting emotions of the same person, Hajime Moriyasu.

His Blue Samurais have incredibly topped Group E, considered the group of death. On their way, they have beaten Germany and Spain, the 2014 and 2010 World Cup Champions respectively. As amazing as this reality sounds, the man behind the scenes Moriyasu has a different story to tell, the story of redemption.

Hajime Moriyasu was in the Japan team in 1993 for the World Cup qualifiers. They were playing against Qatar in Doha for the final match of the qualifiers. Japan had won the first leg in Tokyo 2-1 and at the stoppage time in Doha, they conceded and thus ended their 1994 World Cup hopes. Along with that, it was also curtains for Moriyasu to represent his country on the biggest stage. But 29 years later, the now 54-year-old is bossing at his new role.

"About one minute before the end," Moriyasu said after the win over Spain, "I remembered the tragedy in Doha."

Advertisement

This time it was different. This time the defense held it together. This time Moriyasu got his perfect ending by winning Group E.

"I could feel that the times have changed. They are playing a new kind of soccer, that's how I felt," the jubilant Japan manager added.