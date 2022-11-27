FIFA World Cup 2022, Knock Out Round: Qualified Teams, Schedule and Live Streaming Info

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be down to 16 teams in the next few days from 32 teams that originally kicked off the tournament with the group stages on November 20.

The group stage will conclude on December 2 and Qatar 2022 will continue with the knock stages from December 3. The first knock out round will be the round of 16 for which only the defending champions, France has qualified as it stands on Saturday (November 26).

While France became the first side to reach the Round of 16 on November 26 thanks to their 2-1 victory over Denmark, hosts Qatar became the first side to exit the tournament after losing their opening two matches in Group A.

Although they are qualified from Group D, France are not yet guaranteed to win their group, but it would take a significant goal-difference swing for Australia to finish top instead of the Les Bleus.

Here is a look at the group winners and runners up that will progress to the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 and all you need to know about the knock out rounds: