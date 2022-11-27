FIFA World Cup 2022, Knock Out Round: Qualified Teams, Schedule and Live Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be down to 16 teams in the next few days from 32 teams that originally kicked off the tournament with the group stages on November 20.
The group stage will conclude on December 2 and Qatar 2022 will continue with the knock stages from December 3. The first knock out round will be the round of 16 for which only the defending champions, France has qualified as it stands on Saturday (November 26).
While France became the first side to reach the Round of 16 on November 26 thanks to their 2-1 victory over Denmark, hosts Qatar became the first side to exit the tournament after losing their opening two matches in Group A.
Although they are qualified from Group D, France are not yet guaranteed to win their group, but it would take a significant goal-difference swing for Australia to finish top instead of the Les Bleus.
Here is a look at the group winners and runners up that will progress to the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 and all you need to know about the knock out rounds:
|Group
|Winner
|Runner Up
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
Note: This table will be update as and when the groups are decided.
The round of 16 will start on December 3 and conclude on December 6, while the eight winners of the last 16 will progress to the quarterfinal, which is scheduled for December 9 and December 10.
Later on December 13 and December 14, the four winners of the quarterfinal will play in the semifinals, and the winners of the last 4 clashes will meet in the final on December 18, while the losing semifinalists will clash in the third-place play-off on December 17.
As for the knock out rounds, there has to be a winner on the day in the case of each match. If teams are tied after 90 minutes of regulation time, the match goes into a 30-minute period of extra time.
If the deadlock is still not broken after those 30 minutes of extra time, then a penalty shootout will determine the team that moves on to the subsequent rounds.
The Round of 16 pairings are set in advance of the World Cup Draw. Teams that finish in first place in the group stage match up against teams that are runners-up in their respective groups.
|DATE
|TIME in IST
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|December 3
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 - 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 3
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 - 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 4
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 - 3: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|December 4
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 - 4: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|December 5
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 - 5: Winners Group E vs Runners-up Group F
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|December 5
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 - 6: Winners Group G vs Runners-up Group H
|Stadium 974, Doha
|December 6
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 - 7: Winners Group F vs Runners-up Group E
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 6
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 - 8: Winners Group H vs Runners-up Group G
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|December 9
|8:30 PM
|Quarter-final 1: Winners Round of 16 - 5 vs Winners Round of 16 - 6
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 9
|10:30 PM
|Quarter-final 2: Winners Round of 16 - 1 vs Winners of Round of 16 -2
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|December 10
|8:30 PM
|Quarter-final 3: Winners Round of 16 - 7 vs Winners Round of 16 - 8
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|December 10
|10:30 PM
|Quarter-final 4: Winners Round of 16 - 3 vs Winners Round of 16 - 4
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|December 13
|10:30 PM
|Semi-final 1: Winners Quarterfinal 2 vs Winners Quarterfinal 1
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|December 14
|10:30 PM
|Semi-final 2: Winners Quarterfinal 4 vs Winners Quarterfinal 3
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|December 17
|8:30 PM
|Third place play-off: Losers Semifinal 1 vs Losers Semifinal 2
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 18
|8:30 PM
|Final: Winners Semifinal 1 vs Winners Semifinal 2
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
The FIFA World Cup 2022 knock out round matches will be shown live on Viacom18's Sports 18-1 SD/HD and MTV channels, while the live streaming of all the matches will be available for free on Jio Cinemaapp or website.