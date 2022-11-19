FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming App Free: How To Watch Qatar 2022 on Mobile and TV for free in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off on Sunday (November 20) with the hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the curtain-raiser following the opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Kohr.

The show-piece tournament will played across eight venues in five host cities and will start with the group stages that will be played by 32 teams divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. The tournament will last for 29 days and will feature 64 matches including the knock out rounds.

The group stage will start on November 20 and conclude on December 2, while the knock out round starts on December 3 and concludes with the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final on December 18.

The football fans across the world can't hide their excitement as they sit and wait in anticipation of seeing the biggest stars in action at the grandest stage. Fans in India also will be excited as the World Cup will be available for free live streaming.

Now, let's take a look at the live streaming and telecast details for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup:

What time will the Qatar 2022 matches kick off?

There are a few kick off times for the group stage matches. The early kick off is at 3:30 PM IST followed by 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 9:30 PM IST and finally 12:30 AM IST (the next day).

In the knock out stages, the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches will kick off at 8:30 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the semifinals will kick off at 10:30 PM IST. The third-place play-off and final will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Qatar 2022 match online? FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming in India info

The matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 (Qatar 2022) can be live streamed using the Jio Cinema app or website in India.

Can I stream the Qatar 2022 for Free?

Fans in India, can use the Jio Cinema app which is available on the App Store in iOS and Play Store on Android devices. The app is also available for tablets and SmartTVs in addition to the mobile phones.

What language commentary is available for the FIFA World Cup 2022 feed in India?

The commentary in JioCinema will be available in as many as five languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil.

How to watch the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup on TV?

VIACOM18 has the broadcast rights for IPL 2022 in India. The matches will be shown on Sports 18 channels.

English: Sports 18-1 SD and Sports 18-1 HD

Hindi: Sports 18 Khel