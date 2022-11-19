FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Highlights, Scores: Stage set for opener

The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar on Sunday (Nov. 20). The showpiece tournament will see 32 teams fighting it out for the prestigious trophy.

The thirty-two teams have been divided into eight groups of four, with each team facing the remaining three teams of their respective group in single round-robin matches. The tournament will get underway with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20. The group stages will be held across eight venues.

Following the group stage, the quarterfinal will be held on December 9 and 10 across four different venues. While the semifinals will be held on December 13 and December 14, across two venues, the final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail. Meanwhile, the losers of the semifinal will clash in a third-place play-off on December 17.

Groups:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Here mykhel brings you the live updates, highlights, match scores, news of the Qatar World Cup: