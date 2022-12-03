FIFA World Cup 2022: Man City quartet make unique record in the group stages

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is entering its business stage from today as the knockout rounds start. Group games are concluded and half of the sides have already packed their bags for an early departure from Qatar.

In the group stage matches, we have seen many records created. The stats say this World Cup has broken many old feats and it only promises to create further in the coming weeks.

Manchester City quartet John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rodri and Manuel Akanji have already engraved their names in a unique stat after the group stage fixtures. Man City have the traditional style of passing football that coincides with a hold of possession in the games. They also have a playing out-of-the-back regime, which has been implemented under the tutelage of current manager Pep Guardiola.

And the habits have continued with the aforementioned players in the World Cup. The four players are top of the pile when it comes to players with the most ball carries. This is the first time four players representing a single club have taken the first four positions of a particular stat in World Cup football.

Stones, Ake, Rodri and Akanji have travelled the farthest with the ball in this World Cup after the group stages, and all of them wear the sky blue of Manchester City.

England centre back John Stones tops the list as he has travelled 1080 metres with the ball in the three games that he has played. Netherlands' Nathan Ake is second, covering 1001 metres. The duo have had the ball in their feet and have ran more than a km in the matches, which is an astonishing stat.