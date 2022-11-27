FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi equals Maradona record after win over Mexico

Lionel Messi was instrumental to keep the Argentine hopes in alive in the World Cup. Messi scored a goal in Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday and thus the Albicelestes are still in the hunt for the knockout rounds.

Messi equalled late Diego Maradona's record of 8 goals in the World Cup and now the talisman will be hoping to take his country towards another World Cup glory. Both Messi and Maradona have scored 8 World Cup goals in 21 appearances. It was a huge relief for the Argentine contingent as they suffered a demoralising loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the first match. A defeat would have curtained their World Cup campaign but the result means Argentina are back on track.

And Lionel Messi was upbeat after the match as well. He was inspiring in the ground for his teammates, and he said the World Cup has finally started for Argentina.

"Today another World Cup starts for Argentina," Messi was quoted saying by Sky Sports after the match.

"I tell people the same thing, that they continue to believe. Today we did what we had to do. We had no other choice. We had to win so that we depended only on ourselves."

