FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco create history of their own and prolong Spain’s wait to reach quarterfinal

Al Rayyan (Qatar), December 6: Yassine Bounou helped Morocco reach their first ever FIFA World Cup quarterfinal as the penalty shoot-out hero denied Spain to reach the last 8 for the third edition in a row since La Roja lifted the title in 2010.

After 120 minutes of action ended in a stalemate, Luis Enrique's side suffered a 3-0 loss in the shoot-out in Qatar 2022 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Tuesday (December 6).

Morocco's goalkeeper Bounou made two saves from the spot kicks after Pablo Sarabia missed the chance to win it for Spain in the final minute of extra time, with the effort brushing the post, and followed that with a penalty, which also hit the post.

Spain's other two penalties by Sergio Busquets and Carlos Soler were saved by the Moroccan shot-stopper, sending the 2010 champions out of the FIFA World Cup 2022. This is the second World Cup in a row that La Roja have not made it past the round of 16.

While Abdelhamid Sabiri, Archaf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech were successful in their spot-kicks, Badr Banoune had his attempt saved by Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Advertisement

This has been an extraordinary tournament for the African side as they beat the odds to top a group that included world number Belgium, Canada and 2018 runners up Croatia. They defeated Canada and Belgium, while they drew with Croatia.

In their five previous appearances in a FIFA World Cup final, the Atlas Lions' best finish was the round of 16 in 1986, their second appearance in the show-piece tournament finals. In the four other appearance, they exited in the group stage.

Morocco at FIFA World Cup

Edition World Cup Finish Played Won Lost Drawn Goals 1970 Group Stage 3 0 2 1 2-6 1986 Round of 16 4 1 1 2 3-2 1994 Group Stage 3 0 3 0 2-5 1998 Group Stage 3 1 1 1 5-5 2018 Group Stage 3 0 3 1 2-4 2022* In Progress (Quarterfinal) 4 2 0 2 4-1

This was Morocco's second meeting against Spain in the World Cup with their previous encounter ending in a 2-2 draw in the Russia 2018 group stages.

Spain, who entered the Qatar World Cup as one of the favourites, were given a reality check by Japan in the final group stage match and were given a proper blow by Morocco in the round of 16.

Spain at FIFA World Cup since 2010