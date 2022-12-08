FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Portugal: Dream11 picks, possible line-up and Steaming details

Morocco will be locking horns against Portugal in the World Cup 2022 quarterfinals on December 10. The African nation has been a revelation in this tournament and history will beckon them in the match as a win will etch their name in history as the first-ever African team to reach the semifinals at the grandest stage of football.

Morocco vs Portugal Match Details:

Date: December 10

Time: 20.30 IST (830 PM)

Venue: Al-Thumama Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD

Streaming: JioCinema (App and Website)

Preview:

Morocco's journey in Qatar has been nothing short of a fairy tale. They started the campaign with a draw against Croatia, following that up with two massive wins over Belgium and Canada to get a place into the knockouts. The amazing defensive display against Spain was another feather in their hat as they became the fourth team African team to qualify in the last eight of the World Cup. The resilience will be key against Portugal, who blew away Switzerland 6-1 in their round of 16 tie.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos unearthed a gem in Goncalo Ramos as the Benfica forward created multiple records with his scintillating hat-trick against the Swiss. They did fine in their group-stage matches, wins against Ghana and Uruguay along with a shock defeat against South Korea. But the Portuguese unit played with prowess and class in the most recent match, raising a few eyebrows along the way. Veteran Cristiano Ronaldo may again be on the bench as, without him, they looked a better side. But the Portugal manager mustn't undermine the threat the Atlas Lions possess, as that can be a costly, and historic mistake.

Key players to watch out:

Morocco: Hakim Ziyech has been sensational for Morocco in this tournament. Also, Achraf Hakimi, Ruben Saiss have been instrumental in their adventure so far in Qatar. In the midfield, Sofyan Amrabat has been a mainstay and will be pivotal for the Atlas Lions. Yassine Bounou was the hero for them in the last match with three penalty saves, so keep an eye on the custodian if we again go to the cruel tie-breakers.

Portugal: Goncalo Ramos, after his latest heroics, has to be someone to keep an eye on. The 21-year-old is expected to lead the line for Portugal in the match. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva have also played a big part in the games as the pair will have creative responsibility against a sturdy Moroccan defence. And also, keep an eye on Cristiano Ronaldo, he can come out of nowhere and steal the show.

Morocco vs Portugal Possible Lineup:

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; Joao Felix, Ramos

Morocco vs Portugal Dream11 Picks:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Achraf Hakimi, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes (Captain), Hakim Ziyech

Strikers: Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix (Vice-Captain), Youssef En-Nesyri