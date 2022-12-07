FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar dreams of lifting trophy in Qatar as he edges towards record

Neymar was back in Brazil's starting lineup and capped that off with a goal in their 4-1 win over South Korea in the World Cup. The Selecao march on for a quarterfinal date with Croatia, and their talisman Neymar will hope to play a big part there as well.

Neymar coolly slotted home a penalty to consolidate Brazil's lead in the match, which also happened to be his first goal of this campaign. But Neymar's future in the World Cup was under the shadow as the PSG forward suffered an injury in their first group stage match against Serbia.

Neymar had to be taken off and the player subsequently missed the next two group-stage games. But after the win over Korea, the 30-year-old says he is hoping to lift the 6th World Cup title.

Brazil is dreaming, says Neymar-

"We have to plan to go further," Neymar said following the victory.

"We are dreaming of the title, but we will take it step by step. This was our fourth game today and there are three more to go. We are very prepared and focused on getting this title," he added.