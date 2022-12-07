FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar dreams of lifting trophy in Qatar as he edges towards record
Neymar was back in Brazil's starting lineup and capped that off with a goal in their 4-1 win over South Korea in the World Cup. The Selecao march on for a quarterfinal date with Croatia, and their talisman Neymar will hope to play a big part there as well.
Neymar coolly slotted home a penalty to consolidate Brazil's lead in the match, which also happened to be his first goal of this campaign. But Neymar's future in the World Cup was under the shadow as the PSG forward suffered an injury in their first group stage match against Serbia.
Neymar had to be taken off and the player subsequently missed the next two group-stage games. But after the win over Korea, the 30-year-old says he is hoping to lift the 6th World Cup title.
Brazil is dreaming, says Neymar-
"We have to plan to go further," Neymar said following the victory.
"We are dreaming of the title, but we will take it step by step. This was our fourth game today and there are three more to go. We are very prepared and focused on getting this title," he added.
Neymar will remember the injury he suffered eight years back in Brazil. He was out of Brazil's semifinal clash against Germany, following an injury in the quarterfinals against Colombia. Neymar-less Brazil suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat at the hands of Germany in the grandest stage of football. Somewhere in his mind, that horrible day must still remain and Neymar would like to make amends for that. Neymar scored his 76th goal for Brazil. He is now just one goal behind Brazil's all-time highest scorer Pele, with 77 goals. He will dearly love to make that record in this World Cup. Neymar, with the goal against Korea, became only the third Brazilian player to score in three World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2022). Pele and Ronaldo are the other two names.
Neymar closing in on record-
