FIFA World Cup 2022: Goncalo Ramos nets a hattrick as Portugal win 6-1 to book quarterfinal berth

Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, and scored a dream hat-trick as Portugal outclassed Switzerland 6-1 in the World Cup on Tuesday. Portugal, with the win, made it to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

The three goals from Ramos were his first three goals in Portugal colours. Pepe, Rafael Leao and Raphael Guerreiro were the others to find the net for Portugal while Manuel Akanji got the consolation for Switzerland.

As it Happened:

Portugal manager Fernando Santos made a monumental change in his lineup as talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench. Joao Cancelo was also replaced by Raphael Guerreiro in the left-back position.

Goncalo Ramos justified his inclusion within the first 17 minutes. Ramos, who plays his club football for Benfica, thumped the ball from an impossible angle to give Portugal the lead, thus scoring his first goal for his country. Portugal had the better of the ball and looked the most likely to score again, and they did in the 33rd minute. Veteran defender Pepe rose highest from a corner and buried his header into the back of the net to double Portugal's advantage. He became the oldest player to score a knockout goal at the age of 39 years 283 days. It was Portugal who headed into the break with a two-goal cushion.

After the break, it was Goncalo Ramos again with another goal. This time Diogo Dalot's grounded cross was poked home from close range by Ramos, to put the game beyond the hapless Swiss side. Raphael Guerreiro then piled on further misery with a fourth goal in the 56th minute, as Goncalo Ramos turned provider this time.

The Swiss got one back soon through Manuel Akanji, who headed past in an empty net from a corner. But Portugal restored their 4-goal lead as Goncalo Ramos netted his hattrick with a cheeky dinked finish. The Swiss defence that conceded only 2 goals in 10 WC qualifying matches crumbled and couldn't deal with the Portugal attack.

Rafael Leao added another goal in the injury time as it ended 6-1 in Portugal's favour.

Aftermath:

Portugal are through to the quarterfinals and will be meeting Morocco on December 10, who won earlier against Spain. Switzerland's World Cup run is over.

Portugal vs Switzerland Lineup:

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Silva (Neves), Carvalho, Otavio (Vitinha), Fernandes (Leao); Joao Felix (Horta), Ramos (Ronaldo)

Switzerland: Sommer; Fernandes, Akanji, Schar (Comert), Rodriguez; Freuler (Zakaria), Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow (Seferovic), Vargas (Okafor); Embolo (Jashari)