FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 1: Portugal will be making their eighth appearance in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar and fans will hope that the golden generation will have a strong tournament unlike the last one.

The Selecao crashed out of the tournament in the round of 16 last time around however fans can expect a better outcome this year. The current squad will be led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 38 which is likely to be his last dance in this major tournament.

Despite coach Fernando Santos’ recent struggles, Portugal remain a real contender in Qatar. Considering their significant performances in big tournaments like the Euro 2016 and 2019 UEFA Nations League, where they clinched the title, the Selecao remain a favourite team to look out for.

Moreover with talent pools like Rafael Leao, Diogo Dalot, as well as Ruben Neves in support of established stars like Pepe, Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva Portugal fans, should be excited about the tournament.

Group fixtures (all times GMT):

Thursday 24 November: Portugal vs Ghana – 19:00

Monday 28 November: Portugal vs Uruguay – 22:00

Friday 2 December: South Korea vs Portugal – 18:00

Looking at Fernando Santos' recent team selection he is likely to put his trust in experienced shoulders rather than newbies for the biggest stage. Portugal appears to have had a settled XI and there will not be much change in the line-up.

The only big missing point will be Diogo Jota who has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury. AC Milan star Rafael Leao could take his place. Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot could make a forced entry into starting eleven after flying high for the Red Devils and apart from these, there is unlikely to be any major shock selection for the playing eleven.

Predicted Starting XI: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Joao Cancelo, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo