FIFA WC 2022, Predictions: Winner, Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove, Surprise Team, Emerging Player

Doha, November 19: The FIFA World Cup 2022 will roll on in Qatar from Sunday (November 20) and the world will soak in football frenzy for the next month.

There will be joy and agony over the next 30 days and from pundits to commoners the global audience will pick their winners and favourites for Qatar 2022.

Here’s a set of predictions for you: Winner, Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove, Surprise Team and Emerging Player.

Predictions

1. Winner: Brazil.

Why: They have a good all-round team. They have two good keepers in Alisson and Ederson. But their real strength is their frontline that contains Neymar, Jesus, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr among others. That is serious power and the many of the European teams are still sorting their issues ranging from injuries to a settled line-up.

2. Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe

Why: The French player is at the prime of his skills, or even you can say that he still on the way to the top. But he is already a World Cup and Nations Cup winner with the Les Blues. Skills, speed and a fine mindset make Mbappe a worthy contender for the golden boot award in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

3. Golden Ball: Lionel Messi

Why: Generally, we don’t associate Messi with the World Cup and justly so as he has a very mediocre record in the quadrennial extravaganza — 6 goals from 18 appearances. It is in stark contrast to the magic he weaves at Barcelona. But coming to the Qatar 2022, the little Argentine seemed motivated and had pulled in couple of power performances for his team in the South American Qualifiers. This will certainly be Messi’s last World Cup at 35. He would want a glorious swan song.

