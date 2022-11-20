FIFA World Cup 2022, Preview: Finally, Qatar begins journey to football dreamland

Doha, November 20: Finally, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us. It is a surreal feeling too. Perhaps, no other World Cup in history has had to go through so much pre-tournament hostility and lingering doubts as the Qatar event.

There have been litany of issues — human right abuses, horrid climate, a state with little football heritage, and of course that ban on alcohol that made the tournament look like an extended detoxication camp, at least for the Europeans.

It was almost like everyone was on a doomsday trip, somehow wanting to see the tournament meets its ruin or at least get moved out of Qatar.

But it survived all that 12 years of constant scrutiny and pessimism. Now, it is time for the world to watch the World Cup — in Qatar and on the channels. But the challenges are not over yet.

This is, perhaps, for the first time a World Cup is happening in the middle of leagues across the globe and in winter. Some of the teams from Europe are beseeched with injuries — N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Memphis Depay etc are in doubt or just regaining fitness. Dutch coach Luis Van Gaal has ruled out Depay for their opening match against Sengeal, who themselves are without Sadio Mane.

In contrast, the Asian, African and Latin American teams’ damage are relatively limited but they too have representation in the injury club in Mane, Paulo Dybala and Son Heung-min.

Among all this, Qatar will have to deliver a flawless World Cup, meeting the expectations of a blockbuster tournament. Perhaps, it might deliver too. There are ingredients for that.

We have a Brazil team full of attacking flair, France of fervour, a defiant Germany, a youthful Netherlands, enigmatic Argentina, African teams can always spring a surprise or two, check Cameron’s history in World Cup, and a sprightly Serbia. What about some Spanish tiki taka?

The Asian nations, except South Korea, are standing on that side of a wide gulf and will be eager to muzzle the damage but who knows Iran or Qatar can give you that big day of underdogs.

And then we have the individual brilliance too, and at times it pulls the teams across the line as well. Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Vinicius Jr, Harry Kane, Neymar, Romelu Lukaku, the name plate is quite long.

If anything, these super stars have been household names in the last decade or so. They have thrilled us and dominated football fields and our mind space in multi-nation tournaments and in club competitions.

While we may see a few of them on the field again for their respective clubs for some more time, it is sunsetting for them as far as the World Cup future goes.

So, this is a World Cup unlike any other in the past. It has survived countless auto da fe and dangled on the edge to perdition but finally it has been able to stand on its feet.

Oh what the hell! After all, it could all be normal once football starts. There will be grandstand performances, shocks, disappointments and emotional farewells.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered these mumbling monologue in a press conference. “Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker.

“Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country.

“As a child I was bullied - because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine. I went in my room and I cried

“I feel for the FIFA and Supreme Committee staff. They want to deliver here. I am proud to have this FIFA sign on my jacket. It will be the best World Cup ever. Qatar is ready,” said Infantino.

Most of it had no real relevance to the World Cup. Infantino’s personal struggles as a child could fill a few pages of his memoir or autobiography. But one line mattered to the tournament and the legions of fans.

“Qatar is ready”. So, are we!