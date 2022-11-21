FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money: How much will Qatar 2022 winners take home?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicked off on Sunday (November 20) with Ecuador downing the tournament hosts 2-0 in the curtain-raiser. Including Qatar and Ecuador, 32 teams will battle in the tournament to win the coveted title with huge prize money also up for grabs.

The 22nd edition of the show-piece event is set to see an increase in prize money from the previous edition four years ago in Russia. In fact, the prize money has grown in every edition of the football World Cup.

For Qatar 2022, FIFA has allocated $440 million, a $40m increase from the 2018 edition. In the 2014 Brazil World Cup, the prize money was $358m. Apart from the winners and runners up, all the participating teams will receive a reward for reaching Qatar 2022.

The third-place play-off winner will take home $27 million with the runner up pocketing $25 million, while the losing quarter-finalists (5th to 8th place) will take home $17 million.

There is prize money up for grabs for all 32 teams including the teams that exit the tournament in the round of 16 as well as the group stages. Each team that exits in the group stage will take home $9million, while the round of 16 losers will pocket $13 million each.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money in US Dollars (USD) and Indian Rupees (INR):

Position Prize Money in USD Prize Money in INR Champion $42 Million ₹344 Crores Runner-Up $30 Million ₹245 Crores 3rd Place $27 Million ₹220 Crores 4th Place $25 Million ₹204 Crores Quarter-finals $17 Million ₹138 Crores Round of 16 $13 Million ₹106 Crores Group Stage $9 Million ₹74 Crores