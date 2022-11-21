FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money: How much will Qatar 2022 winners take home?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicked off on Sunday (November 20) with Ecuador downing the tournament hosts 2-0 in the curtain-raiser. Including Qatar and Ecuador, 32 teams will battle in the tournament to win the coveted title with huge prize money also up for grabs.
The 22nd edition of the show-piece event is set to see an increase in prize money from the previous edition four years ago in Russia. In fact, the prize money has grown in every edition of the football World Cup.
For Qatar 2022, FIFA has allocated $440 million, a $40m increase from the 2018 edition. In the 2014 Brazil World Cup, the prize money was $358m. Apart from the winners and runners up, all the participating teams will receive a reward for reaching Qatar 2022.
The third-place play-off winner will take home $27 million with the runner up pocketing $25 million, while the losing quarter-finalists (5th to 8th place) will take home $17 million.
There is prize money up for grabs for all 32 teams including the teams that exit the tournament in the round of 16 as well as the group stages. Each team that exits in the group stage will take home $9million, while the round of 16 losers will pocket $13 million each.
Here is a breakdown of FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money in US Dollars (USD) and Indian Rupees (INR):
|Position
|Prize Money in USD
|Prize Money in INR
|Champion
|$42 Million
|₹344 Crores
|Runner-Up
|$30 Million
|₹245 Crores
|3rd Place
|$27 Million
|₹220 Crores
|4th Place
|$25 Million
|₹204 Crores
|Quarter-finals
|$17 Million
|₹138 Crores
|Round of 16
|$13 Million
|₹106 Crores
|Group Stage
|$9 Million
|₹74 Crores
In the 2018 World Cup, the winner, France, received $38m, while the runner-up, Croatia, earned $28 million. In 2014, winners Germany took home $35 million in prize money, $5 million more than Spain received for winning the tournament in South Africa in 2010. In 2006, Italy received $20 million. Before the 2006 edition, the winning side never received more than $10m. Here is a breakdown of how much the winners earned for every edition since 1982.
Edition Champions Prize Money in USD Champions Prize Money in INR 2022 $42 Million ₹344 Crores 2018 $38 Million ₹288 Crores 2014 $35 Million ₹285.59 Crores 2010 $30 Million ₹245.0 Crores 2006 $20 Million ₹163.37 Crores 2002 $8 Million ₹65.3 Crores 1998 $6 Million ₹49.0 Crores 1994 $4 Million ₹32.67 Crores 1990 $3.5 Million ₹28.50 Crores 1986 $2.8 Million ₹22.87 Crores 1982 $2.2 Million ₹17.97 Crores
