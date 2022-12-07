FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals: Head-to-Head of Teams Qualified for Last 8 in Qatar

After thrills and upsets in the group stage followed by the round of 16, it is now down to the last eight teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Over the last few days, it was jubilation for four teams, who progressed to the quarterfinal, and dejection for the other four, who bowed out of the show-piece event.

Netherlands, England, Argentina, France, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil and Portugal were the teams that booked their last berths, while Senegal, USA, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Poland all crashed out in the last 16 round.

Netherlands became the first team to book their quarterfinal spot after they defeated USA 3-1 in the round of 16 followed by Argentina, who defeated Australia 2-1 on the opening day of round of 16 fixtures.

On the second day of round of 16 action, France beat Poland 3-1 and, England beat Senegal 3-0. The third day saw, Japan and Croatia take their match into penalties after a 1-1 draw After Extra Time with the 2018 runners up clinching the tie via shootout. And hours later Brazil booked their last 8 spot in style, beating South Korea 4-1.

On the final day of round of 16 action, Morocco reached their first-ever quarterfinal after stunning 2010 champions Spain in a penalty shootout following a stalemate in regulation time and extra time. In the ultimate match, Portugal thumped Switzerland 6-1 to book their quarterfinal spot.

In total, four European teams, two South American sides and one African team will be battling for a spot in the last 4, and all the fixtures seem feisty contests with the Latin American rivals set to potentially clash in the semifinals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals schedule in IST:

Date Day Fixture Time in IST December 9 Friday Quarterfinal 1: Croatia vs Brazil 8:30 PM December 10 Saturday Quarterfinal 2: Netherlands vs Argentina 12:30 AM December 10 Saturday Quarterfinal 3: Morocco vs Portugal 8:30 PM December 11 Sunday Quarterfinal 4: England vs France 12:30 AM

The quarterfinals are set and it will not be a first time meeting for many teams with previous clashes also at World Cups. Now, we take a look at the head-to-head record of all the quarter-finalists ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals: