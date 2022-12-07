FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals: Head-to-Head of Teams Qualified for Last 8 in Qatar


Argentina will face Netherlands in the second quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2022

After thrills and upsets in the group stage followed by the round of 16, it is now down to the last eight teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Over the last few days, it was jubilation for four teams, who progressed to the quarterfinal, and dejection for the other four, who bowed out of the show-piece event.

Netherlands, England, Argentina, France, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil and Portugal were the teams that booked their last berths, while Senegal, USA, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Poland all crashed out in the last 16 round.

Netherlands became the first team to book their quarterfinal spot after they defeated USA 3-1 in the round of 16 followed by Argentina, who defeated Australia 2-1 on the opening day of round of 16 fixtures.

On the second day of round of 16 action, France beat Poland 3-1 and, England beat Senegal 3-0. The third day saw, Japan and Croatia take their match into penalties after a 1-1 draw After Extra Time with the 2018 runners up clinching the tie via shootout. And hours later Brazil booked their last 8 spot in style, beating South Korea 4-1.

On the final day of round of 16 action, Morocco reached their first-ever quarterfinal after stunning 2010 champions Spain in a penalty shootout following a stalemate in regulation time and extra time. In the ultimate match, Portugal thumped Switzerland 6-1 to book their quarterfinal spot.

In total, four European teams, two South American sides and one African team will be battling for a spot in the last 4, and all the fixtures seem feisty contests with the Latin American rivals set to potentially clash in the semifinals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals schedule in IST:

DateDayFixtureTime in IST
December 9FridayQuarterfinal 1: Croatia vs Brazil8:30 PM
December 10SaturdayQuarterfinal 2: Netherlands vs Argentina12:30 AM
December 10SaturdayQuarterfinal 3: Morocco vs Portugal8:30 PM
December 11SundayQuarterfinal 4: England vs France12:30 AM

The quarterfinals are set and it will not be a first time meeting for many teams with previous clashes also at World Cups. Now, we take a look at the head-to-head record of all the quarter-finalists ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals:

Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 1: Croatia vs Brazil World Cup Head-to-Head

The two sides have met two times so far in the World Cup in the group stages with Brazil winning on both the occasions against Croatia.

EditionRoundResult
Germany 2006Group StageBrazil 1-0 Croatia
Brazil 2014Group StageBrazil 3-1 Croatia
Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 2: Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup Head-to-Head

In the five meetings in the FIFA World Cup, Netherlands and Argentina have won two games each in the knock out stages with one other match ending in a draw in the group stages.

EditionRoundResult
West Germany 1974Second RoundArgentina 0-4 Netherlands
Argentina 1978FinalArgentina 3-1 (AET) Netherlands
France 1998QuarterfinalNetherlands 2-1 Argentina
Germany 2006Group StageNetherlands 0-0 Argentina
Brazil 2014SemifinalArgentina 0-0 (4-2 Pens) Netherlands

AET -After Extra Time;Pens -Penalty Shootout

Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 3: Morocco vs Portugal World Cup Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths two times in the FIFA World Cup group stages and, both Morocco and Portugal have won one game each.

EditionRoundResult
Mexico 1986Group StagePortugal 1-3 Morocco
Russia 2018Group StagePortugal 1-0 Morocco
Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal 4: England vs France World Cup Head-to-Head

The two European giants have clashed many times across competitions, but have faced each other only two times at the show-piece event. And it's England, who have got the number on the defending champions France twice in the group stages of a FIFA World Cup so far.

EditionRoundResult
England 1966Group StageEngland 2-0 France
Spain 1982Group StageEngland 3-1 France

Published On December 7, 2022

