FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals: Premier League and La Liga stars lead list of stars in action

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is down to eight teams after the round of 16 action earlier in the week and the show-piece event continues with the quarter-final stage, starting from Friday (December 9).

In the quarterfinals action on Friday (December 9), Croatia face Brazil followed by Argentina taking on Netherlands, while Saturday's action will see Morocco clash with Portugal followed by a European heavyweight clash between England and France.

And as for league representation, the Premier League leads the list with 61 players appearing in the last 8, while La Liga has 31 players that will appear for their country in quarter-finals.

With England in the quarter-final, the high representation is understandable, but despite Spain's exit from the round of 16, the amount of La Liga stars sill at the World Cup is surprising. Now, we take a look at the Premier League and La Liga representatives at the Qatar 2022 Quarterfinals.