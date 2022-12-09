FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals: Premier League and La Liga stars lead list of stars in action
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is down to eight teams after the round of 16 action earlier in the week and the show-piece event continues with the quarter-final stage, starting from Friday (December 9).
In the quarterfinals action on Friday (December 9), Croatia face Brazil followed by Argentina taking on Netherlands, while Saturday's action will see Morocco clash with Portugal followed by a European heavyweight clash between England and France.
And as for league representation, the Premier League leads the list with 61 players appearing in the last 8, while La Liga has 31 players that will appear for their country in quarter-finals.
With England in the quarter-final, the high representation is understandable, but despite Spain's exit from the round of 16, the amount of La Liga stars sill at the World Cup is surprising. Now, we take a look at the Premier League and La Liga representatives at the Qatar 2022 Quarterfinals.
La Liga Players
Croatia (3): Ivo Grbic (Atletico de Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid) & Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna)
Brazil (5): Alex Telles (Sevilla FC), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid) & Vini Jr. (Real Madrid)
Premier League Players
Croatia (2): Ivan Perisic (Tottenham) & Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
Brazil (10): Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Ederson (Manchester City), Alisson (Liverpool), Fabinho (Liverpool), Antony (Manchester United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United) & Lucas Pacqueta (West Ham United).
La Liga Players
Netherlands (2): Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona) & Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona)
Argentina (10): Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal CF), Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla FC), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla FC), Juan Foyth (Villarreal CF), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico de Madrid), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla FC) & Angel Correa (Atletico de Madrid)
Premier League Players
Netherlands (2): Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) & Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United)
Argentina (5): Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Cristian Romero (Tottenham) & Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)
La Liga Players
Morocco (4): Yassine Bono (Sevilla FC), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla FC) & Abde Ezzalzouli (CA Osasuna)
Portugal (2): William Carvalho (Real Betis) & Joao Felix (Atletico de Madrid)
Premier League Players
Morocco (2): Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) & Nayaef Aguerd (West Ham United)
Portugal (9): Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Matheus Nunes (Wolves) & Jose Sa (Wolves)
La Liga Players
France (5): Jules Kounde (FC Barcelona), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona) & Antoine Griezmann (Atletico de Madrid)
England (0): No Players
Premier League Players
France (5): William Saliba (Arsenal), Ibrahim Konate (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), Aphonse Areola (West Ham United) & Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)
England (24): Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Bukayo Saka, (Arsenal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Conor Coady (Everton), James Maddison (Leicester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Kane (Tottenham) & Declan Rice (West Ham United)