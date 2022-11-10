FIFA World Cup 2022: Records that could be broken at Qatar

Bengaluru, Nov. 10: The Qatar World Cup is just around the corner with less than two weeks left for the curtain raiser.

Perhaps the largest sporting event of all time, it brings the entire world together to enjoy the beautiful game. Not only that, but the game itself also produces several records in every edition. This year should also be no different with a set of records in line to be broken, set, extended, or matched at the upcoming tournament.

Here we have enlisted a couple of them:

1. Diego Armando Maradona currently holds the record with 21 World Cup appearances. Messi has 19 appearances to his name and is likely to break it this time. He could also match German legend Lothar Matthaus on 26 World Cup appearances if he makes it all the way to the final.

2. France manager Didier Deschamps has already been in the record book for being only the third personnel to win the World Cup as a player and a coach, and one of only two to win the title as captain and coach. However, he could enlist himself to another record. Deschamps has recorded nine wins in World Cup and getting two more wins will see him enter into the record book.

3. Ronaldo has managed to get into the score sheet for four different World Cups. If he scores in this tournament next, he will be the only player to score at five.

4. In each of the previous 21 editions of the World Cup, no head coach who was not from the winning country has managed to win the World Cup. It is an interesting record that will have the chance to be broken in Qatar.

5. With 109 games combined, Brazil and Germany have played the most World Cup games; the team that advances the farthest in Qatar will surpass that record.