FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Mexico win 2-1, but get eliminated by goal difference

Mexico dominated Saudi Arabia to win 2-1 in the World Cup but failed to make to the knockouts for the first time in 28 years. The Mexicans were by far the better side and scored through Luis Chavez and Henry Martin, but have gone out of the World Cup by goal difference.

As it happened:

Mexico started in the front foot and Alexis Vega had a huge chance to give them a lead in the first five minutes but was denied by Alowais at the Saudi Arabia goal. Orbelin Pineda came close for Mexico but again it was the Saudi keeper who stood tall to deny Mexico. It was all Mexico in the first half but the two teams went to the break with nothing to show for in the scoreline.

Mexico got the first goal of this World Cup two minutes after break as Henry Martin poached in a goal from a corner. Luis Chavez doubled the lead for Mexico with a terrific free-kick. Mexico pushed for the third and Uriel Antuna was denied by a last-ditch Saudi block. Uriel Antuna then netted one but was denied by the offside flag again.

Mexico came agonisingly close to goals but Saudi Arabia found the net in the stoppage time as Al-Dawsari scored. In the end, it ended 2-1 in Mexico's favour.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Lineup:

Saudi Arabia: Alowais; Altambakti, Amri, Al-Boleahi (Sharahili); Ghanam, Al-Hassan, Kanno, Abdulhamid; Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Al-Dawsari

Mexico: Ochoa; Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Alvarez, Chavez; Vega, Pineda, Lozano; Martin

Aftermath:

Both Mexico and Saudi Arabia are eliminated from the World Cup. Mexico have been eliminated by goal difference.