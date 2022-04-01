FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Timing in IST, Venues – All You Need To Know

Former champions are set to clash as Spain will face Germany in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while hosts Qatar were drawn against the Netherlands and Senegal at the group stage which took place in Doha.

Luis Enrique's 2010 champions Spain and 2014 champions Germany will do battle in Group E along with Japan and Costa Rica. Euro 2020 runners up England were drawn in Group B along with the USA, Iran and Wales.

Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20 before coming up against African champions Senegal and the Oranje in Group A.

Meanwhile, defending champions France were drawn in Group D along with Denmark, Tunisia and Australia. Five-time champions Brazil, the top-ranked side in the world, will fight it out with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

Copa America champions Argentina, captained by the mercurial Lionel Messi, will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been drawn in Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

The 2018 runners-up Croatia and Belgium were drawn in Group F along with Morocco and Canada, who qualified for a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Here is a look at the groups, group stage fixtures, venues and knock out round fixtures:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D Qatar England Argentina France Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia Australia Senegal USA Mexico Denmark Netherlands Wales Poland Tunisia

GROUP E GROUP F GROUP G GROUP H Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal Costa Rica Canada Serbia Ghana Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Japan Croatia Cameroon South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Fixtures with Timings in IST

DATE FIXTURES TIME in IST VENUES November 20 Qatar vs Ecuador 9:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr November 21 England vs Iran 6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan November 21 Senegal vs Netherlands 9:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha November 22 USA vs Wales 12:30 AM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November 22 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 3:30 PM Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail November 22 Denmark vs Tunisia 6:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan November 22 Mexico vs Poland 9:30 PM Stadium 974, Doha November 23 France vs Australia 12:30 AM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah November 23 Morocco vs Croatia 3:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr November 23 Germany vs Japan 6:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan November 23 Spain vs Costa Rica 9:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha November 24 Belgium vs Canada 12:30 AM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November 24 Switzerland vs Cameroon 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah November 24 Uruguay vs South Korea 6:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan November 24 Portugal vs Ghana 9:30 PM Stadium 974, Doha November 25 Brazil vs Serbia 12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail November 25 Wales vs Iran 3:30 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November 25 Qatar vs Senegal 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha November 25 Netherlands vs Ecuador 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan November 26 England vs USA 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr November 26 Tunisia vs Australia 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah November 26 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 6:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan November 26 France vs Denmark 9:30 PM Stadium 974, Doha November 27 Argentina vs Mexico 12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail November 27 Japan vs Costa Rica 3:30 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November 27 Belgium vs Morocco 6:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha November 27 Croatia vs Canada 9:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan November 28 Spain vs Germany 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr November 28 Cameroon vs Serbia 3:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah November 28 South Korea vs Ghana 6:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan November 28 Brazil vs Switzerland 9:30 PM Stadium 974, Doha November 29 Portugal vs Uruguay 12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail November 29 Netherlands vs Qatar 8:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr November 29 Ecuador vs Senegal 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan November 30 Wales vs England 12:30 AM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November 30 Iran vs USA 12:30 AM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha November 30 Tunisia vs France 8:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan November 30 Australia vs Denmark 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah December 1 Poland vs Argentina 12:30 AM Stadium 974, Doha December 1 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail December 1 Croatia vs Belgium 8:30 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan December 1 Canada vs Morocco 8:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha December 2 Japan vs Spain 12:30 AM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan December 2 Costa Rica vs Germany 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr December 2 South Korea vs Portugal 8:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan December 2 Ghana vs Uruguay 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah December 3 Cameroon vs Brazil 12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail December 3 Serbia vs Switzerland 12:30 AM Stadium 974, Doha

FIFA World Cup 2022 Knock out round fixtures with timings in IST