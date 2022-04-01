FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Timing in IST, Venues – All You Need To Know
Former champions are set to clash as Spain will face Germany in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while hosts Qatar were drawn against the Netherlands and Senegal at the group stage which took place in Doha.
Luis Enrique's 2010 champions Spain and 2014 champions Germany will do battle in Group E along with Japan and Costa Rica. Euro 2020 runners up England were drawn in Group B along with the USA, Iran and Wales.
Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20 before coming up against African champions Senegal and the Oranje in Group A.
Meanwhile, defending champions France were drawn in Group D along with Denmark, Tunisia and Australia. Five-time champions Brazil, the top-ranked side in the world, will fight it out with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.
Copa America champions Argentina, captained by the mercurial Lionel Messi, will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been drawn in Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.
The 2018 runners-up Croatia and Belgium were drawn in Group F along with Morocco and Canada, who qualified for a World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Here is a look at the groups, group stage fixtures, venues and knock out round fixtures:
FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|Qatar
|England
|Argentina
|France
|Ecuador
|Iran
|Saudi Arabia
|Australia
|Senegal
|USA
|Mexico
|Denmark
|Netherlands
|Wales
|Poland
|Tunisia
|GROUP E
|GROUP F
|GROUP G
|GROUP H
|Spain
|Belgium
|Brazil
|Portugal
|Costa Rica
|Canada
|Serbia
|Ghana
|Germany
|Morocco
|Switzerland
|Uruguay
|Japan
|Croatia
|Cameroon
|South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Fixtures with Timings in IST
|DATE
|FIXTURES
|TIME in IST
|VENUES
|November 20
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|9:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
|November 21
|England vs Iran
|6:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 21
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|9:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|November 22
|USA vs Wales
|12:30 AM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 22
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|3:30 PM
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|November 22
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 22
|Mexico vs Poland
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974, Doha
|November 23
|France vs Australia
|12:30 AM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|November 23
|Morocco vs Croatia
|3:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
|November 23
|Germany vs Japan
|6:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 23
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|9:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|November 24
|Belgium vs Canada
|12:30 AM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 24
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|3:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|November 24
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 24
|Portugal vs Ghana
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974, Doha
|November 25
|Brazil vs Serbia
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|November 25
|Wales vs Iran
|3:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 25
|Qatar vs Senegal
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|November 25
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 26
|England vs USA
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
|November 26
|Tunisia vs Australia
|3:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|November 26
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 26
|France vs Denmark
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974, Doha
|November 27
|Argentina vs Mexico
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|November 27
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|3:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 27
|Belgium vs Morocco
|6:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|November 27
|Croatia vs Canada
|9:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 28
|Spain vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
|November 28
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|3:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|November 28
|South Korea vs Ghana
|6:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 28
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|9:30 PM
|Stadium 974, Doha
|November 29
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|November 29
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|8:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
|November 29
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 30
|Wales vs England
|12:30 AM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 30
|Iran vs USA
|12:30 AM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|November 30
|Tunisia vs France
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|November 30
|Australia vs Denmark
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|December 1
|Poland vs Argentina
|12:30 AM
|Stadium 974, Doha
|December 1
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|December 1
|Croatia vs Belgium
|8:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 1
|Canada vs Morocco
|8:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|December 2
|Japan vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 2
|Costa Rica vs Germany
|12:30 AM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
|December 2
|South Korea vs Portugal
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 2
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|December 3
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|12:30 AM
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|December 3
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|12:30 AM
|Stadium 974, Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022 Knock out round fixtures with timings in IST
|DATE
|TIME in IST
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|December 3
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 3
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 4
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 3: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|December 4
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 4: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|December 5
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 5: Winners Group E vs Runners-up Group F
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|December 5
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 6: Winners Group G vs Runners-up Group H
|Stadium 974, Doha
|December 6
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 7: Winners Group F vs Runners-up Group E
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 6
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 8: Winners Group H vs Runners-up Group G
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|December 9
|8:30 PM
|Quarter-final 1: Winners Round of 16 - 5 vs Winners Round of 16 - 6
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 9
|10:30 PM
|Quarter-final 2: Winners Round of 16 - 1 vs Winners of Round of 16 -2
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|December 10
|8:30 PM
|Quarter-final 3: Winners Round of 16 - 7 vs Winners Round of 16 - 8
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|December 10
|10:30 PM
|Quarter-final 4: Winners Round of 16 - 3 vs Winners Round of 16 - 4
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|December 13
|10:30 PM
|Semi-final 1: Winners Quarterfinal 2 vs Winners Quarterfinal 1
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|December 14
|10:30 PM
|Semi-final 2: Winners Quarterfinal 4 vs Winners Quarterfinal 3
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|December 14
|8:30 PM
|Third place play-off: Losers Semifinal 1 vs Losers Semifinal 2
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|December 18
|8:30 PM
|Final: Winners Semifinal 1 vs Winners Semifinal 2
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail