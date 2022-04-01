FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Timing in IST, Venues – All You Need To Know


Former champions are set to clash as Spain will face Germany in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while hosts Qatar were drawn against the Netherlands and Senegal at the group stage which took place in Doha.

Luis Enrique's 2010 champions Spain and 2014 champions Germany will do battle in Group E along with Japan and Costa Rica. Euro 2020 runners up England were drawn in Group B along with the USA, Iran and Wales.

Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20 before coming up against African champions Senegal and the Oranje in Group A.

Meanwhile, defending champions France were drawn in Group D along with Denmark, Tunisia and Australia. Five-time champions Brazil, the top-ranked side in the world, will fight it out with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

Copa America champions Argentina, captained by the mercurial Lionel Messi, will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been drawn in Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

The 2018 runners-up Croatia and Belgium were drawn in Group F along with Morocco and Canada, who qualified for a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Here is a look at the groups, group stage fixtures, venues and knock out round fixtures:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

GROUP AGROUP BGROUP CGROUP D
QatarEnglandArgentinaFrance
EcuadorIranSaudi ArabiaAustralia
SenegalUSAMexicoDenmark
NetherlandsWalesPolandTunisia
GROUP EGROUP FGROUP GGROUP H
SpainBelgiumBrazilPortugal
Costa RicaCanadaSerbiaGhana
GermanyMoroccoSwitzerlandUruguay
JapanCroatiaCameroonSouth Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Fixtures with Timings in IST

DATEFIXTURESTIME in ISTVENUES
November 20Qatar vs Ecuador9:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
November 21England vs Iran6:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 21Senegal vs Netherlands9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
November 22USA vs Wales12:30 AMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 22Argentina vs Saudi Arabia3:30 PMLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
November 22Denmark vs Tunisia6:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 22Mexico vs Poland9:30 PMStadium 974, Doha
November 23France vs Australia12:30 AMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
November 23Morocco vs Croatia3:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
November 23Germany vs Japan6:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 23Spain vs Costa Rica9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
November 24Belgium vs Canada12:30 AMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 24Switzerland vs Cameroon3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
November 24Uruguay vs South Korea6:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 24Portugal vs Ghana9:30 PMStadium 974, Doha
November 25Brazil vs Serbia12:30 AMLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
November 25Wales vs Iran3:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 25Qatar vs Senegal6:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
November 25Netherlands vs Ecuador9:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 26England vs USA12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
November 26Tunisia vs Australia3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
November 26Poland vs Saudi Arabia6:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 26France vs Denmark9:30 PMStadium 974, Doha
November 27Argentina vs Mexico12:30 AMLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
November 27Japan vs Costa Rica3:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 27Belgium vs Morocco6:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
November 27Croatia vs Canada9:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 28Spain vs Germany12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
November 28Cameroon vs Serbia3:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
November 28South Korea vs Ghana6:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 28Brazil vs Switzerland9:30 PMStadium 974, Doha
November 29Portugal vs Uruguay12:30 AMLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
November 29Netherlands vs Qatar8:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
November 29Ecuador vs Senegal8:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 30Wales vs England12:30 AMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 30Iran vs USA12:30 AMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
November 30Tunisia vs France8:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
November 30Australia vs Denmark8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
December 1Poland vs Argentina12:30 AMStadium 974, Doha
December 1Saudi Arabia vs Mexico12:30 AMLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
December 1Croatia vs Belgium8:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
December 1Canada vs Morocco8:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
December 2Japan vs Spain12:30 AMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
December 2Costa Rica vs Germany12:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr
December 2South Korea vs Portugal8:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
December 2Ghana vs Uruguay8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
December 3Cameroon vs Brazil12:30 AMLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
December 3Serbia vs Switzerland12:30 AMStadium 974, Doha

FIFA World Cup 2022 Knock out round fixtures with timings in IST

DATETIME in ISTFIXTUREVENUE
December 38:30 PMRound of 16 – 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group BKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
December 310:30 PMRound of 16 – 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group DAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
December 48:30 PMRound of 16 – 3: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group CAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
December 410:30 PMRound of 16 – 4: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group AAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
December 58:30 PMRound of 16 – 5: Winners Group E vs Runners-up Group FAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
December 510:30 PMRound of 16 – 6: Winners Group G vs Runners-up Group HStadium 974, Doha
December 68:30 PMRound of 16 – 7: Winners Group F vs Runners-up Group EEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
December 610:30 PMRound of 16 – 8: Winners Group H vs Runners-up Group GLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
December 98:30 PMQuarter-final 1: Winners Round of 16 - 5 vs Winners Round of 16 - 6Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
December 910:30 PMQuarter-final 2: Winners Round of 16 - 1 vs Winners of Round of 16 -2Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
December 108:30 PMQuarter-final 3: Winners Round of 16 - 7 vs Winners Round of 16 - 8Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
December 1010:30 PMQuarter-final 4: Winners Round of 16 - 3 vs Winners Round of 16 - 4Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
December 1310:30 PMSemi-final 1: Winners Quarterfinal 2 vs Winners Quarterfinal 1Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
December 1410:30 PMSemi-final 2: Winners Quarterfinal 4 vs Winners Quarterfinal 3Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
December 148:30 PMThird place play-off: Losers Semifinal 1 vs Losers Semifinal 2Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
December 188:30 PMFinal: Winners Semifinal 1 vs Winners Semifinal 2Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Published On April 1, 2022

