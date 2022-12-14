World Cup 2022 Semifinal: Argentina vs Croatia: Messi creates history as Argentina win 3-0 and book final date

Lionel Messi scored one and Julian Alvarez scored a brace as Argentina made light work of Croatia with a 3-0 win in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the spot and scored his 5th goal of this campaign, thus levelling with top-scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina return to the final showdown of a World Cup for the first time since 2014 and will wait for the winners of Morocco and France.

Argentina vs Croatia Match Report:

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni made a couple of changes to the side as Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Tagliafico came in for Marcus Acuna and Lisandro Martinez. Croatia went with the same eleven that played in the quarterfinal win over Brazil.

It was a controlled start for both teams but Argentina looked the better side of the two. The Latin American side looked threatened with the ball, but couldn't breach the Croatian defence in the early stages of the first half.

The Latin American side had the first sight of goal through Enzo Fernandez, but his shot was comfortably saved by Dominik Livakovic. Argentina got a penalty in the 32nd minute as goalkeeper Livakovic fouled Julian Alvarez in the box. Lionel Messi scored from the spot to give Argentina a huge lead as they steered towards another World Cup final.

