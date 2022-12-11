FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Full list of fixtures, schedule, venue and streaming details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals are set. The global extravaganza is set to enter its final week and only four nations now remain from the initial 32, and one of them is going to lift the trophy on December 18.

Quarterfinals:

Croatia beat Brazil in penalties to reach consecutive semifinals of the World Cup.

Argentina overcame the Netherlands in the penalties to qualify for the semifinals.

Morocco created history by beating Portugal 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals, and they are the first African nation to do so in the history of the World Cup.

France edged past England 2-1 to qualify for the semifinals.

World Cup 2022 Semifinals:

Croatia are set to take Argentina while Morocco are going to lock horns with France.

Croatia vs Argentina:

Date: December 14

Time: 00.30 IST (Late night December 13)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

TV Details: Sports 18, DD Sports

Streaming: JioCinema App and JioCinema website

Morocco vs France:

Date: December 15

Time: 00.30 IST (Late Night December 14)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Details: Sports18, DD Sports

Streaming: JioCinema App and JioCinema website