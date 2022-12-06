FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal Review, how the African champions fared in the World Cup and why they bowed out

Senegal's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign came to a crashing end on Sunday as they lost 3-0 to England in the round of 16. Aliou Cissé's side were completely brushed aside by the Three Lions as they confirmed their place in the quarter-finals where they will take one reigning champions France.

Senegal finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands winning two out of three games. Aliou Cissé's side defeated hosts Qatar and Ecuador to secure their place in the Round of 16 while losing their opening game against the Netherlands.

They started their Round of 16 tie against England on quite a positive note and tested Jordan Pickford on a number of occasions but England grew back into the game and won 3-0 with the trio of Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka taking their names on the scoresheet.

Here, we will take a look why Senegal bowed out of the FIFA World Cup.

The absence of Sadio Mane:

Senegal's World Cup campaign took a major hit before it even started as Sadio Mane was ruled out with an injury. Mane is the greatest player in Senegal's history and finished second to Karim Benzema in this years' Ballon d'Or race. Absence of such a talismanic figure was destined to hurt them and it certainly did. Senegal should be proud of their World Cup campaign as they fared quite well without their star attacker.

Lack of experience at the highest level:

Senegal have a pretty talented pool of players and started brightly against England but their lack of experience at the highest level became evident as the game progressed. With more and more experience on the global stage, the Lions of Teranga could have a much brighter future.

Poor defensive organization:

Senegal conceded a total of seven goals in four World Cup games this time out which is far from impressive. Despite having a world-class defender like Kalidou Koulibaly at the back, they never quite looked convincing defensively. Edouard Mendy also did not have the best campaign between the sticks.