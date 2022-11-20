FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands: Dream11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Match Prediction

Bengaluru, November 20: The Netherlands and Senegal square off in Group A's second match with both teams looking for a win that will strengthen their chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

Both sides are expected to advance into the next round with the other two teams in Group A being minnows Qatar and South American side Ecuador. Senegal and Netherlands are both expected to win their remaining two games. But, this tie could decide which team wins the group.

Both teams come into the tournament in fine form. For good reason, the Dutch are regarded as this group's strongest squad. In their last 10 games across all leagues, they have not lost.

Senegal too have been in good shape since their AFCON win last year. The two sides have never met in a competition before. So, it would be fascinating to witness how they approach the fixture.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Senegal vs Netherlands:

Date: 21st November 2022

Kick Off Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD and Sports18 HD

Live streaming: Jio Cinema (App & Website)

Key Players to Watch Out for:

Senegal: Sadio Mane's injury has been a big blow for Senegal who will now look to grind out results. The performance of their backline in that aspect will be crucial. The defensive third led by Chelsea star duo Kalidou Koulibaly and keeper Eduoard Mendy will be the key to their success.

Advertisement

Netherlands: For the Oranje, the player to look out for is definitely attacker Cody Gakpo. The PSV starlet is currently on a hot-streak and playing as a number 10 in the National team, his creativity and influence will be the central aspect of their goal-scoring opportunities. The Dutch will surely count on his presence to guide them through to the knockout stage.

Senegal vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction:

The Netherlands will come into this match as a strong contender, facing a team who have been a little inconsistent recently. Senegal, however, have been pretty strong defensively. The African giants have been pretty disciplined and well-organized at the back, so they won't be a pushover either.

Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Line Ups:

Senegal Starting XI (4-3-3): Eduoard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fode Ballo-Toure; Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Krepin Diatta.

Netherlands Starting XI (3-4-1-2): Remko Pasveer; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie De Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo; Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Remko Pasveer

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fode Ballo-Toure

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Steven Bergwijn, Frenkie De Jong

Forwards: Ismaila Sarr (Vice-Captain), Cody Gakpo (Captain), Vincent Janssen