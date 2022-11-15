FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Confirmed Squad, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 15: Senegal have qualified for consecutive World Cups for the first time in its history. The Lions of Teranga will be the underdog in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2022, as their talented squads attempt to advance to the knockout rounds for just the second time in their record.

Senegal is heavily favoured to move from their group and reach the knockout rounds this time around, unlike four years ago when no African nation made it past the last 16.

Many Senegal players compete in the top leagues in Europe, and as a result stake in this team is higher than it has ever been. They will also come off after their first African Cup of Nations title in 2021 where they won four and drew three of their games, conceding only two goals and scoring nine.

In the World Cup qualification, the African giants finished first in their group with five victories out of six games before defeating Egypt in the final game with a victory on penalties.

Considering the talents and potential, Senegal can beat any team in their day and it now remains to be seen if they can contest adequately with the likes of other group members Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador.

Group fixtures (all times GMT):

Monday 21 November: Senegal vs Netherlands – 16:00

Friday 25 November: Qatar vs Senegal – 13:00

Tuesday 29 November: Ecuador vs Senegal – 15:00

Confirmed Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers)

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Mamadou Loum (Reading), Pape Gueye (Marseille)

Forwards: Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

Potential Starting XI

The Senegal squad will be filled with talents playing in the top five European leagues. The most notable name in the squad is Sadio Mane who will lead the forward line alongside Watford youngster Ismaila Sarr. Chelsea defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to command the backline while his team-mate Edouard Mendy should be the number one in the starting side. Apart from them other top players like Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Abdou Diallo, etc are also expected to be a part of the starting team.

Probable Starting XI: Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Fode Ballo-Toure; Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pape Sarr; Boulaye Dia, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr