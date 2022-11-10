FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 10: Serbia will look to break their demon of reaching the knock-out stage this edition as coach Dragan Stojkovic will look to continue their fine form from the qualifying round.

Serbia will be making their third World Cup appearance in the last four editions however they have failed to edge past the group stage every time around. But after a strong qualifying campaign that saw them advance to the tournament by winning a group that included Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan and staying undefeated the whole season, the fans could be hopeful of a better outcome this time around.

A team filled with talents playing around top teams in the top five European leagues, Serbia will likely be battling with the Swiss and Cameroon for the second qualification spot from Group G with Brazil expected to claim the first place.

Group fixtures (all times GMT):

Thursday 24 November: Brazil vs Serbia – 19:00

Monday 28 November: Cameroon vs Serbia – 10:00

Friday 2 December: Serbia vs Switzerland – 19:00

Possible starting XI

In front of Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Serbia is set to use a three-man defence at the back with Milenkovic, Veljkovic, and Pavlovic. The midfield will have the star duo Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ensuring creativity.

Advertisement

However, their strongest area is likely to be at the tip of the attack which will see - Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Juventus hotshot Dusan Vlahovic leading the attack. Both the strikers are currently flying high in their respective clubs and, Serbia will fancy their chances of progressing bestowing hopes upon them mostly.

Overall Serbia have a squad capable of causing an upset and now it is up to the players to perform at their finest on the biggest stage.

Potential Starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic; Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic