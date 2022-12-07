FIFA World Cup 2022 South Korea Review: How the Asian giants did the impossible

Bengaluru, December 7: South Korea's dream of repeating their historic World Cup run of 2002 came to an end in the round of 16 fixture against Brazil where they were heavily knocked out.

The Asian side were dazzled by the display of Tite's men where they conceded four goals in the first half only to come up with just one goal in the second half to bow out of the competition. Despite the thumping, their run at the World Cup has been fairly modest.

Their exit from the tournament could be considered in a far more positive way due to their entertaining football, attacking displays, and great fighting spirit in the Group stage that consists of the likes of Uruguay and Ghana.

By no means, fans and pundits considered the Asian giants led by Heung Min Son to advance into the next round.

However, fighting by the skin of their teeth, they proved everyone wrong in the group stage after coming out with points against heavyweights Uruguay and Portugal.

They started off the tournament with a great display but snatched a goalless draw against Uruguay. They faltered in the very next game against Ghana where they lost 2-1.

The hopes were pretty slim of making them to the next round. However, they did the impossible against tournament favorites Portugal in the dying minutes.

Son stepped up to pull the strings and take his team through with a moment of brilliance while providing the game-winning assist against Portugal when Korea had only one point and their tournament was on the line.

The 2-1 victory seal them a place in the next round ahead of Uruguay, and Ghana. Although their exit from the hands of Brazil is pretty disappointing, they surely punched above their weight in this tournament.

They entered the World Cup with a lot of questions after exiting the 2019 Asian Cup in the quarterfinals. However, a run to the knockout with such a tough contest in the group is surely a positive sign for the South Koreans.