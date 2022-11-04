FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Squad Guide, Full Fixtures and Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, November 4: Former champions Spain will look to revive their reputation on the biggest stage after not really putting on a show in FIFA World Cup competitions for over a decade.

Since winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup, La Roja have had disastrous two World Cups where they bowed out in the group stage and round of 16 respectively.

However, following the arrival of Luis Enrique, the team looks to be slowly getting back to its best, with the former Barcelona manager developing the squad with a lot of young and potential talents.

Spain had an impressive campaign in the last Euro where the young side only crashed out in semi-final that too in a penalty shoot-out against Italy. In the last two years, Spain appear to have evolved more.

They have not been the best team in the world. However, with young talents like Pedri, Gavi, and Ansu Fati emerging, it will be foolish for anybody to undermine Spain's talent going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Considering the potential around the side, they could turn out to be a dark horse in this edition.

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Wednesday 23 November: Spain vs Costa Rica - 4 PM

Advertisement

Sunday 27 November: Spain vs Germany - 7 PM

Thursday 1 December: Japan vs Spain - 7 PM

Possible starting XI

The Spain head coach has mostly played with a side who are capable of playing a possession-based game, and over the last two years, his squad selection has been based on this profile.

A couple of inclusions have raised eyebrows in recent times, but Enrique seems to be quite confident about his team selection. Despite the struggle at the club level, Eric Garcia is likely to be the starter in the backline mostly due to his ball-playing ability.

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte is expected to be his partner. Bilbao star Unai Simon is predicted to protect the goal, while old guard Sergio Busquets could be preferred in the pivot over Rodri due to his massive experience.

Two of Barcelona's sensations Pedri and Gavi have been picked heavily by Enrique over the last year and that could continue at the biggest stage as well. Alvaro Morata should lead the striking line with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres on the wings.

Spain Potential Starting XI (4-1-2-3 formation)

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon;

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba;

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets; Gavi, Pedri;

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Ansu Fati.