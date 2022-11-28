FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain vs Germany Highlights: Germany stay alive with 1-1 draw against Spain

An 83rd-minute equalizer has handed Germany a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday in the World Cup. The Al Bayt Stadium saw the European giants locking horns against each other and it lived up to its paramount billing.

An encounter never short of actions saw Alvaro Morata giving Spain the lead, but Niclas Fullkrug scored to restore parity and hand Germany a lifeline ahead of their final group game.

As it happened:

Spain and Germany needed a win for very different reasons. The former's win would have taken them to the Round of 16 almost surely, while a win for Germany was to keep them in the World Cup, as a defeat could have meant almost a ticket back to Germany.

Manuel Neuer had some shaky moments as Spain came close with Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres in the first half. Antonio Rudiger headed the ball in which was thought to be the opener for Germany in the 40th minute, but it was ruled out for offside. Both the teams had their moments but neither could unlock the key to a goal as it was deadlock at half time.