FIFA World Cup 2022 Squads: The Players List of All Teams Participating in Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is scheduled to kick off November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Kohr with the hosts facing Ecuador in the tournament curtain-raiser.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final stages will start with group stages that will see 32 teams divided into 8 groups of 4 teams with each team facing three other teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches. The group winners and runners up will then progress to further rounds.

With the show-piece tournament fast approaching, some teams have announced a provisional squad up to 55 players ahead of the cut off date for the final squad of 23-26 members that can be announced before November 13.

Here is a look at FIFA World Cup 2022 Squads in group-wise format: