FIFA World Cup 2022: Stas and Facts as Germany make an early exit

Germany are out of the World Cup. Even after their last night's win against Costa Rica, they have been eliminated due to an inferior goal difference.

Today we shall look at the stats and the facts of the German side, who have made this early return home. Let's take a look.

Stats after Germany's exit from FIFA WC 2022:

Germany have scored 6 goals in the tournament in their 3 games. Last time around, they failed to score in two of their three group stage matches. So, that's an improvement.

Niclas Fullkrug and Kai Havertz have finished the campaign as top scorers for Germany with 2 goals each. The other two have been scored by Ilkay Gundogan and Serge Gnabry.

Germany finished the Costa Rica match with 32 shots and 11 of them were on target. Their xG was a mammoth 6.06 in the match.

Manuel Neuer made his 19th WC appearance in the match against Costa Rica. He now becomes the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the WC, surpassing Brazil's Claudio Taffarel and fellow German Sepp Maier.

Serge Gnabry scored his first headed goal for Germany in the Costa Rica match. This was the 21st goal for Gnabry in national colours.

Jamal Musiala became the teenager with most dribbles as he completed 12 dribbles in their match against Costa Rica.

