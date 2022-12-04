FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and Facts as Netherlands, Argentina confirm quarterfinals clash

The Netherlands beat USA 3-1 and Argentina prevailed over Australia 2-1 to book a match with each other in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The Netherlands went past USA in a comfortable match, which was also the same case for Argentina until they scored an own goal and made their life a bit difficult in the last ten minutes or so.

And in their respective matches, some unique things happened. We have jumbled a few of those here-

Netherlands vs USA:

Netherlands continued their unbeaten record against Non-European opponents in the World Cup. They are now 20 matches unbeaten against non-European nations, dating back since 1994.

Memphis Depay scored a goal in the match, which was his 43rd goal for the Oranjes. He now becomes the 2nd highest goal scorer for his country. Only Robin van Persie (50) is ahead of him.

Denzel Dumfries became only the third Dutch player in the history of the World Cup to have 3+ goal involvements in a single game. Johan Cruff (1974) and Rob Rensenbrink (1978) are the other two.

USA finished their tournament as the best performer from the CONCACAF region. Other three countries Mexico, Costa Rica and Canada all got eliminated from the group stages.

Argentina vs Australia:

