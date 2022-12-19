FIFA World Cup 2022 Stats: Goals, Red Cards and more; All you want to know

The juggernaut of the FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded with Argentina lifting the trophy after beating France in the penalties.

There were records galore in this World Cup and we shall dig into the stats of this World Cup edition.

World Cup 2022 Result:

Champions: Argentina (3rd title - 1978, 1986, 2022)

Runners-Up: France

3rd Position: Croatia

4th Position: Morocco (Best Performance by an African nation)

World Cup 2022 Stats:

Now let's look at the players who topped the chart in the stats department. We shall look at the top 5 players in each department-

World Cup 2022 Goals:

Player Country Goals 1. Kylian Mbappe France 8 2. Lionel Messi Argentina 7 3. Julian Alvarez Argentina 4 4. Olivier Giroud France 4 5. Alvaro Morata Spain 3

*There are a host of players who are on 3 goals. Alvaro Morata gets the nod because he has played the least number of minutes while scoring his three goals.

World Cup 2022 Assists:

5 players in this World Cup have finished with three assists to their name - Antoine Griezmann (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Harry Kane (England), Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

World Cup Accurate Passes per 90 min:

Player Country Accurate Passes per 90 min 1. Rodri Spain 147.2 2. Aymeric Laporte Spain 123.0 3. Jordi Alba Spain 99.1 4. Pedri Spain 98.6 5. Leandro Paredes Argentina 92.0

World Cup 2022 Saves per 90 min:

Here are the top 5 goalkeepers who made the most saves per 90 minutes in the tournament.

Advertisement

Player (Total Saves) Country Saves per 90 min 1. Wojciech Szczesny (23) Poland 5.8 2. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (16) Serbia 5.3 3. Mohammed Al Owais (14) Saudi Arabia 4.7 4. Yann Sommer (12) Switzerland 4.0 5. Keylor Navas (11) Costa Rica 3.7

World Cup Most Penalties:

Argentina were awarded the most number of penalties in the World Cup with 5. They were awarded a penalty each in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final. Lionel Messi took all the penalties and he scored 4 out of 5. The only miss came against Poland in Argentina's final group-stage match.

A total of 23 penalties were awarded in the tournament, with 17 converted to goals.

World Cup Own Goals:

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) and Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) scored the two own goals of the tournament.

World Cup 2022 Red Cards:

There were 4 red cards registered in this World Cup. Here are the players-

Player Country 1. Wayne Hennessey Wales 2. Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon 3. Walid Cheddira Morocco 4. Denzel Dumfries Netherlands

World Cup 2022 Youngest Scorer:

Gavi (Spain) at the age of 18 years 109 days against Costa Rica as Spain won 7-0.

World Cup 2022 Oldest Scorer:

Pepe (Portugal) at the age of 39 years 283 days against Switzerland in the Round of 16 match, as the Portuguese decimated the Swiss 6-1.

World Cup 2022 Teams without a win:

Five countries couldn't manage to register a single victory in the tournament. They are- Qatar, Wales, Denmark, Serbia and Canada.

Hosts Qatar and Canada lost all three of their group-stage fixtures.

World Cup 2022 Team Goals:

A total of 172 goals were scored in the 2022 edition of the World Cup. France finished the tournament with the most goals as they netted 16 times.

Belgium, Denmark, Qatar, Tunisia and Wales have scored the least number of goals, 1 each.