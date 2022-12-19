FIFA World Cup 2022 Stats: Goals, Red Cards and more; All you want to know
The juggernaut of the FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded with Argentina lifting the trophy after beating France in the penalties.
There were records galore in this World Cup and we shall dig into the stats of this World Cup edition.
World Cup 2022 Result:
Champions: Argentina (3rd title - 1978, 1986, 2022)
Runners-Up: France
3rd Position: Croatia
4th Position: Morocco (Best Performance by an African nation)
World Cup 2022 Stats:
Now let's look at the players who topped the chart in the stats department. We shall look at the top 5 players in each department-
World Cup 2022 Goals:
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|1. Kylian Mbappe
|France
|8
|2. Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|7
|3. Julian Alvarez
|Argentina
|4
|4. Olivier Giroud
|France
|4
|5. Alvaro Morata
|Spain
|3
*There are a host of players who are on 3 goals. Alvaro Morata gets the nod because he has played the least number of minutes while scoring his three goals.
World Cup 2022 Assists:
- 5 players in this World Cup have finished with three assists to their name - Antoine Griezmann (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Harry Kane (England), Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
World Cup Accurate Passes per 90 min:
|Player
|Country
|Accurate Passes per 90 min
|1. Rodri
|Spain
|147.2
|2. Aymeric Laporte
|Spain
|123.0
|3. Jordi Alba
|Spain
|99.1
|4. Pedri
|Spain
|98.6
|5. Leandro Paredes
|Argentina
|92.0
World Cup 2022 Saves per 90 min:
Here are the top 5 goalkeepers who made the most saves per 90 minutes in the tournament.
|Player (Total Saves)
|Country
|Saves per 90 min
|1. Wojciech Szczesny (23)
|Poland
|5.8
|2. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (16)
|Serbia
|5.3
|3. Mohammed Al Owais (14)
|Saudi Arabia
|4.7
|4. Yann Sommer (12)
|Switzerland
|4.0
|5. Keylor Navas (11)
|Costa Rica
|3.7
World Cup Most Penalties:
Argentina were awarded the most number of penalties in the World Cup with 5. They were awarded a penalty each in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final. Lionel Messi took all the penalties and he scored 4 out of 5. The only miss came against Poland in Argentina's final group-stage match.
A total of 23 penalties were awarded in the tournament, with 17 converted to goals.
World Cup Own Goals:
Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) and Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) scored the two own goals of the tournament.
World Cup 2022 Red Cards:
There were 4 red cards registered in this World Cup. Here are the players-
|Player
|Country
|1. Wayne Hennessey
|Wales
|2. Vincent Aboubakar
|Cameroon
|3. Walid Cheddira
|Morocco
|4. Denzel Dumfries
|Netherlands
World Cup 2022 Youngest Scorer:
Gavi (Spain) at the age of 18 years 109 days against Costa Rica as Spain won 7-0.
World Cup 2022 Oldest Scorer:
Pepe (Portugal) at the age of 39 years 283 days against Switzerland in the Round of 16 match, as the Portuguese decimated the Swiss 6-1.
World Cup 2022 Teams without a win:
Five countries couldn't manage to register a single victory in the tournament. They are- Qatar, Wales, Denmark, Serbia and Canada.
Hosts Qatar and Canada lost all three of their group-stage fixtures.
World Cup 2022 Team Goals:
A total of 172 goals were scored in the 2022 edition of the World Cup. France finished the tournament with the most goals as they netted 16 times.
Belgium, Denmark, Qatar, Tunisia and Wales have scored the least number of goals, 1 each.
2 players scored hat-tricks in the tournament. Goncalo Ramos of Portugal against Switzerland and Kylian Mbappe (France) in the final against Argentina. 3 players in this World Cup made their 5th different World Cup appearances - Andres Guardado (Mexico), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), and Lionel Messi (Argentina). Messi also has the record now of making the most appearances in World Cup, with 26 appearances.
World Cup 2022 Hat-Tricks:
World Cup 2022 Appearance Record:
