FIFA World Cup 2022 Stats: Numbers after second round of group stage matches


Portugal booked their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout round

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the climax stage in the group phase as we head into the final round of fixtures with 13 knockout spots up for grabs after three teams sealed their berth in the second round of group stage matches.

Defending champions France were the first team to confirm their qualification into the round of 16, while record five-time champions Brazil and Portugal also clinched their berths in the last 16. However, all three teams are yet to confirm if they will finish on top of their respective groups.

While France, Brazil and Portugal booked their spots with two wins from two, hosts Qatar and Canada became the only two sides that went out of contention to make the knockouts after suffering two defeats in as many games.

Like the opening round, the second round of the group stage matches also saw some upsets as Morocco beat Belgium in Group F, and Japan, who stunned Germany in their first match, suffered a loss to Costa Rica in their second match.

The second round of fixtures of the group stage also saw the first and only player sent off in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey became the first player to receive a red card in the tournament.

However, in total there have been 111 yellow cards shown so far in the competition. As it stands there have been 81 goals scored in the tournament after 32 matches.

Wayne Hennessey receives marching orders

The first round also saw two players of different generations created history as Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo at 37 years, 292 days became one of the oldest goal-scorer, while Spain's Gavi at 18 years, 109 days became one of the youngest goal scorer.

Also, at 88,966, the Argentina vs Mexico clash at the Lusial Iconic Stadium in Lusial saw the highest attendance recorded so far at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Here is a look at FIFA World Cup 2022 stats, the race for the golden boot and golden glove after the second round of fixtures of group stage:

Race for the Qatar 2022 Golden Boot (Most Goals)
PlayerCountryGoals
Kylian MbappeFrance3
Enner ValenciaEcuador3
Lionel MessiArgentina2
Bukayo SakaEngland2
Ferran TorresSpain2
Mehdi TaremiIran2
Olivier GiroudFrance2
RicharlisonBrazil2
Cody GakpoNetherlands2
Andrej KramaricCroatia2
Bruno FernandesPortugal2
Mohammed KudusGhana2
Cho-Gu SuengKorea2
Alvaro MorataSpain2
Most Assists
PlayerCountryAssists
Ivan PerisicCroatia2
Jordi AlbaSpain2
Theo HernandezFrance2
Bruno FernandesPortugal2
Harry KaneEngland2
Andrija ZivkovicSerbia2
Race for Golden Glove (Most Clean Sheets)
PlayerCountryClean Sheets
Wojciech SzczesnyPoland2
AlissonBrazil2
Yassine BounouMorocco1
Diogo CostaPortugal1
Thibaut CourtoisBelgium1
Most Saves
PlayerCountrySaves
Vanja Milinkovic-SavicSerbia12
Wojciech SzczesnyPoland9
Yann SommerSwitzerland9
Shuichi GondaJapan8
Milan BorjanCanada8
Andries NoppertNetherlands7
Mat RyanAustralia6
Aymen DahmenTunisia6
Lawrence Ati-ZigiGhana6
Mohammed Al OwaisSaudi Arabia6

Published On November 29, 2022

