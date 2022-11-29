FIFA World Cup 2022 Stats: Numbers after second round of group stage matches

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the climax stage in the group phase as we head into the final round of fixtures with 13 knockout spots up for grabs after three teams sealed their berth in the second round of group stage matches.

Defending champions France were the first team to confirm their qualification into the round of 16, while record five-time champions Brazil and Portugal also clinched their berths in the last 16. However, all three teams are yet to confirm if they will finish on top of their respective groups.

While France, Brazil and Portugal booked their spots with two wins from two, hosts Qatar and Canada became the only two sides that went out of contention to make the knockouts after suffering two defeats in as many games.

Like the opening round, the second round of the group stage matches also saw some upsets as Morocco beat Belgium in Group F, and Japan, who stunned Germany in their first match, suffered a loss to Costa Rica in their second match.

The second round of fixtures of the group stage also saw the first and only player sent off in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey became the first player to receive a red card in the tournament.

However, in total there have been 111 yellow cards shown so far in the competition. As it stands there have been 81 goals scored in the tournament after 32 matches.