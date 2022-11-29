FIFA World Cup 2022 Stats: Numbers after second round of group stage matches
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the climax stage in the group phase as we head into the final round of fixtures with 13 knockout spots up for grabs after three teams sealed their berth in the second round of group stage matches.
Defending champions France were the first team to confirm their qualification into the round of 16, while record five-time champions Brazil and Portugal also clinched their berths in the last 16. However, all three teams are yet to confirm if they will finish on top of their respective groups.
While France, Brazil and Portugal booked their spots with two wins from two, hosts Qatar and Canada became the only two sides that went out of contention to make the knockouts after suffering two defeats in as many games.
Like the opening round, the second round of the group stage matches also saw some upsets as Morocco beat Belgium in Group F, and Japan, who stunned Germany in their first match, suffered a loss to Costa Rica in their second match.
The second round of fixtures of the group stage also saw the first and only player sent off in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey became the first player to receive a red card in the tournament.
However, in total there have been 111 yellow cards shown so far in the competition. As it stands there have been 81 goals scored in the tournament after 32 matches.
The first round also saw two players of different generations created history as Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo at 37 years, 292 days became one of the oldest goal-scorer, while Spain's Gavi at 18 years, 109 days became one of the youngest goal scorer. Also, at 88,966, the Argentina vs Mexico clash at the Lusial Iconic Stadium in Lusial saw the highest attendance recorded so far at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Here is a look at FIFA World Cup 2022 stats, the race for the golden boot and golden glove after the second round of fixtures of group stage:
Player Country Goals Kylian Mbappe France 3 Enner Valencia Ecuador 3 Lionel Messi Argentina 2 Bukayo Saka England 2 Ferran Torres Spain 2 Mehdi Taremi Iran 2 Olivier Giroud France 2 Richarlison Brazil 2 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 2 Andrej Kramaric Croatia 2 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2 Mohammed Kudus Ghana 2 Cho-Gu Sueng Korea 2 Alvaro Morata Spain 2 Player Country Assists Ivan Perisic Croatia 2 Jordi Alba Spain 2 Theo Hernandez France 2 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2 Harry Kane England 2 Andrija Zivkovic Serbia 2 Player Country Clean Sheets Wojciech Szczesny Poland 2 Alisson Brazil 2 Yassine Bounou Morocco 1 Diogo Costa Portugal 1 Thibaut Courtois Belgium 1 Player Country Saves Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Serbia 12 Wojciech Szczesny Poland 9 Yann Sommer Switzerland 9 Shuichi Gonda Japan 8 Milan Borjan Canada 8 Andries Noppert Netherlands 7 Mat Ryan Australia 6 Aymen Dahmen Tunisia 6 Lawrence Ati-Zigi Ghana 6 Mohammed Al Owais Saudi Arabia 6
