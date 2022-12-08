FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland review: The A-Team put up fight

Bengaluru, December 8: Switzerland's World cup campaign came to a crashing end on Tuesday, 6th December as they lost 6-1 to Portugal in the Round of 16.

The Rossocrociati were absolutely demolished by Fernando Santos' side as Goncalo Ramos grabbed the headlines with a stunning hat-trick.

Murat Yakin's side qualified for the Round of 16 as runners-up from Group G. They won two out of their three group stage games.

They started their World Cup with a cagey 1-0 win against Cameroon but looked a lot impressive in the following game even though they lost 1-0 Brazil.

They later came from behind to secure a 3-2 win against fellow European side Serbia to secure qualification to the Round of 16.

Switzerland finished level with Brazil in points but had to settle for the second spot due to inferior goal difference. However, Switzerland looked no match for Portugal's quality and are now heading back home.

Here is a look at Switzerland's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign:

Lack of quality across the pitch

Switzerland did admirably during the group stage but their lack of quality became very much evident against Portugal who completely destroyed them.

It is about time that Switzerland need to produce the next generation of talents who can take over from the likes Shaqiris and Xhakas.

Murat Yakin's tactical setup

Murat Yakin made a tactical switch for the Portugal game switching from back four to back five. It was evident that he looked to catch Fernando Santos' side on the break using the pace of Breel Embolo and Ruben Vargas up front.

Playing a different system rather than their usual one seemingly cost Switzerland big time. They conceded the first goals quite early and it became an uphill task after that.