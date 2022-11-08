FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 8: Over the recent few editions of the World Cup, Switzerland have been procuring a reputation of punching above its weight and fans could expect the same this year as well.

The Swiss team will be targeting a deep run at the 2022 World Cup after a satisfying qualifying campaign that saw them finishing top of Group C and forcing European champions Italy into the playoffs. Five wins and three draws from eight games were enough to see the side into the World Cup final.

In recent big occasions, the team led by Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has been quite successful. Switzerland reached the round of 16 in both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, as well as the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. They have been placed in a strong Group C with Brazil, Cameroon, and Serbia.

However, considering the former experience at the biggest stage, they are well positioned to advance into the round of 16 at least as the second pick.

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday 24 November: Switzerland vs Cameroon – 10:00

Monday 28 November: Brazil vs Switzerland – 16:00

Friday 2 December: Serbia vs Switzerland – 19:00

Possible starting XI:

The current Swiss team is full of players playing in the top sides in the top five European leagues and as a result, there is no shortage of quality in any area of the field.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer is the undisputed No. 1 for Switzerland and is expected to protect the goal. The defensive line could see the likes of Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar positioned at the center while Nico Elvedi and Ricardo Rodriguez should play as fullbacks.

The midfield will see Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, and Denis Zakaria making the cut while Haris Seferovic is expected to be Switzerland's main man up front. Overall the Swiss team under Murat Yakin has a good balance in every position.

Potential Starting XI : Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria; Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo