FIFA World Cup 2022: The captains and coaches list of all 32 teams competing in Qatar 2022


Advertisement

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday (November 20) with the show-piece tournament hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the first fixture of the group stage. While the tournament starts on November 20, Qatar 2022 will conclude with the final on December 18.

A total of 32 teams from across the world, including former champions France, Germany, Argentina, England, Brazil, Uruguay and Spain will compete to be the World Champions.

All 32 teams will look up to their leaders and the coaches to guide them to the coveted title. The list of the captains feature some superstars of the game like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski among others.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Squads: The Players List of All Teams Participating in Qatar 2022

Meanwhile, the coaches list features names like 2018 World Cup-winning Didier Deschamps, Euro 2016 winner Fernando Santos, Copa Ameria winners Lionel Scaloni & Tite and Africa Cup of Nations winner Aliou Cisse.

Here is a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 captains and coaches list for show-piece tournament ahead of Qatar 2022:

Group A
TeamCaptainCoach
QatarHassan Al-HaydosFelix Sanchez
EcuadorEnner ValenciaGustavo Alfaro
SenegalKalidou KoulibalyAliou Cisse
NetherlandsVirgil Van DijkLouis van Gaal
Group B
TeamCaptainCoach
EnglandHarry KaneGareth Southgate
IranEhsan HajsafiCarlos Quieroz
USAChristian PulisicGregg Berhalter
WalesGareth BaleRob Page
Advertisement
Group C
TeamCaptainCoach
ArgentinaLionel MessiLionel Scaloni
Saudi ArabiaSalman Al-FarajHerve Renard
MexicoAndres GuardadoGerardo Martino
PolandRobert LewandowskiCzeslaw Michniewicz
Group D
TeamCaptainCoach
FranceHugo LlorisDidier Deschamps
AustraliaMat RyanGraham Arnold
DenmarkSimon KjaerKasper Hjulmand
TunisiaYoussef MsakniJalel Kadri
Group E
TeamCaptainCoach
SpainSergio BusquetsLuis Enrique
Costa RicaBryan RuizLuis Fernando Suarez
GermanyManuel NeuerHansi Flick
JapanMaya YoshidaHajime Moriyasu
Group F
TeamCaptainCoach
BelgiumEden HazardRoberto Martinez
CanadaAtiba HutchinsonJohn Herdman
MoroccoRomain SaissWalid Regragui
CroatiaLuka ModricZlatko Dalic
Group G
TeamCaptainCoach
BrazilThiago SilvaTite
SerbiaDusan TadicDragan Stojkovic
SwitzerlandGranit XhakaMurat Yakin
CameroonVincent AboubakarRigobert Song
Group H
TeamCaptainCoach
PortugalCristiano RonaldoFernando Santos
GhanaAndre AyewOtto Addo
UruguayDiego GodinDiego Alonso
South KoreaSon Heung-MinPaulo Bento

More FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 News arrow_forward

Read More About: fifa world cup 2022 qatar 2022 football fifa world cup
Published On November 20, 2022

Read more...