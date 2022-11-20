FIFA World Cup 2022: The captains and coaches list of all 32 teams competing in Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday (November 20) with the show-piece tournament hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the first fixture of the group stage. While the tournament starts on November 20, Qatar 2022 will conclude with the final on December 18.
A total of 32 teams from across the world, including former champions France, Germany, Argentina, England, Brazil, Uruguay and Spain will compete to be the World Champions.
All 32 teams will look up to their leaders and the coaches to guide them to the coveted title. The list of the captains feature some superstars of the game like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski among others.
Meanwhile, the coaches list features names like 2018 World Cup-winning Didier Deschamps, Euro 2016 winner Fernando Santos, Copa Ameria winners Lionel Scaloni & Tite and Africa Cup of Nations winner Aliou Cisse.
Here is a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 captains and coaches list for show-piece tournament ahead of Qatar 2022:
Group A
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Qatar
|Hassan Al-Haydos
|Felix Sanchez
|Ecuador
|Enner Valencia
|Gustavo Alfaro
|Senegal
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Aliou Cisse
|Netherlands
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Louis van Gaal
Group B
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|England
|Harry Kane
|Gareth Southgate
|Iran
|Ehsan Hajsafi
|Carlos Quieroz
|USA
|Christian Pulisic
|Gregg Berhalter
|Wales
|Gareth Bale
|Rob Page
Group C
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Argentina
|Lionel Messi
|Lionel Scaloni
|Saudi Arabia
|Salman Al-Faraj
|Herve Renard
|Mexico
|Andres Guardado
|Gerardo Martino
|Poland
|Robert Lewandowski
|Czeslaw Michniewicz
Group D
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|France
|Hugo Lloris
|Didier Deschamps
|Australia
|Mat Ryan
|Graham Arnold
|Denmark
|Simon Kjaer
|Kasper Hjulmand
|Tunisia
|Youssef Msakni
|Jalel Kadri
Group E
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Spain
|Sergio Busquets
|Luis Enrique
|Costa Rica
|Bryan Ruiz
|Luis Fernando Suarez
|Germany
|Manuel Neuer
|Hansi Flick
|Japan
|Maya Yoshida
|Hajime Moriyasu
Group F
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Belgium
|Eden Hazard
|Roberto Martinez
|Canada
|Atiba Hutchinson
|John Herdman
|Morocco
|Romain Saiss
|Walid Regragui
|Croatia
|Luka Modric
|Zlatko Dalic
Group G
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Brazil
|Thiago Silva
|Tite
|Serbia
|Dusan Tadic
|Dragan Stojkovic
|Switzerland
|Granit Xhaka
|Murat Yakin
|Cameroon
|Vincent Aboubakar
|Rigobert Song
Group H
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Portugal
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Fernando Santos
|Ghana
|Andre Ayew
|Otto Addo
|Uruguay
|Diego Godin
|Diego Alonso
|South Korea
|Son Heung-Min
|Paulo Bento