FIFA World Cup 2022: The captains and coaches list of all 32 teams competing in Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday (November 20) with the show-piece tournament hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the first fixture of the group stage. While the tournament starts on November 20, Qatar 2022 will conclude with the final on December 18.

A total of 32 teams from across the world, including former champions France, Germany, Argentina, England, Brazil, Uruguay and Spain will compete to be the World Champions.

All 32 teams will look up to their leaders and the coaches to guide them to the coveted title. The list of the captains feature some superstars of the game like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski among others.

Meanwhile, the coaches list features names like 2018 World Cup-winning Didier Deschamps, Euro 2016 winner Fernando Santos, Copa Ameria winners Lionel Scaloni & Tite and Africa Cup of Nations winner Aliou Cisse.

Here is a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 captains and coaches list for show-piece tournament ahead of Qatar 2022: