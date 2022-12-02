FIFA World Cup 2022: The demise of the Belgium golden generation, how it ended?

The Belgium football fraternity will be feeling a lot of pain after yesterday. It was not just because of their premature exit from the World Cup, but also for a possible end of an era, which was dubbed the Golden Generation of Belgian football.

A squad consisting of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Jan Vertonghen, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois- the quintet are five of the top global footballers in the modern era. But the end of their campaign may well see the end of this unit playing together for the Red Devils at the international stage.

What Happened?

Belgium were ousted from the World Cup after their goalless draw against Croatia on Thursday. Striker Romelu Lukaku missed glaring opportunities to win the game, but failed to do so as they make a return home from Qatar.

The Golden Generation and their achievements:

2014 World Cup: Belgium's Golden generation embarked to the global stage in the 2014 World Cup. That had the likes of Hazard and De Bruyne just approaching the peak of their career. Eden Hazard was 23, Kevin De Bruyne was 22 and Romelu Lukaku was 21. The nation was in hope that even if they don't lift the World Cup now, they surely will in the coming years. They also had the likes of Adnan Janujaz, Divock Origi who were just breaking through to the centre stage. Belgium did well in the group stage and finished top of their group, winning all the matches. They then went on to beat Russia in the last 16, but failed to Argentina in the quarterfinals.

2016 Euros: The squad was ripe, oozing with talent and class. They lost their opening group match against Italy but followed that up with two wins to qualify for the knockouts. In the round of 16 match, they blew away Hungary 4-0 as there of their youngsters Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard and Yannick Carrasco all scored. But they fell short again in the quarterfinals, this time at the hands of Wales. Even after taking the lead, the Red Devils faltered and suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Cymru to bow out of the Euros.

2018 World Cup: Perhaps the greatest achievement, or the closest to glory came in this tournament. Belgium crossed the first hurdle of group stages and then had a match with Japan for the last 16 stage. They were on the brink of defeat as the Blue Samurai were leading 2-1 with 20 minutes to go, but Marouane Fellaini equalized and then Nacer Chadli went on to score a 94th-minute winner to give them a monumental win. In the quarterfinals, they met Brazil and won the match 2-1. The nation was erupting as they were in the semifinals. The exuberance of the youth and the blend of experience with that made them the team to beat as they confirmed a date with France. The expectations were massive, but the Red Devils came short yet again, this time a Samuel Umtiti goal denied them from their first World Cup final.

They managed a 2-0 win in the 3rd place match against England but who cares that!

2020 Euros: The young crop of 2014 was at its peak in the Euros last year. Some were beyond the peak and some were just at the wrong side of their career, but still they had enough artillery to assert their authority in the tournament. In the round of 16 round, Belgium went on and beat the defending champions Portugal 1-0. Eden Hazard's brother Thorgan took the centre stage and scored the winner. Then quarterfinals approached. Belgium had a date with Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne put daggers in the Belgian hearts as Italy went up 2-0 ahead, and despite Romelu Lukaku's penalty, Belgium couldn't score again in the entire second half and bowed out of another tournament again, with nothing to show for.